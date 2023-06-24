Shawn Spears on AEW World Champion MJF, whether his own Chairman gimmick will return

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

Shawn Spears teases the return of The Chairman on the AEW Canadian tour: “The Chairman is not gone. I will say that, The Chairman is just hibernating, we’ll say for season. He will be back. You will see him again, so I’ll be swinging chairs again very very soon. I might even swing it this Canadian tour, who knows. Maybe I’ll swing it on the Canadian tour. Might be in Toronto on the 24th [Collision]. Might be in Hamilton on the 28th or 29th [Dynamite/Collision]. Maybe in Calgary, maybe I’ll swing it in Calgary, who knows.

Shawn Spears on MJF as a performer: “He’s exactly that, he’s a performer. He understands this industry, he grasps onto things a lot faster than most, and he has been in the ring or been under the wing of a lot of our industry’s top talent. I believe it was Cody [Rhodes] that brought him in. Cody Rhodes brought him into AEW way back when. So, you’re under the wing of arguably the biggest star on the planet today. And then you go from there to Chris Jericho and then you’re in these blood feuds with guys like CM Punk, and you’re going an hour with Bryan Danielson, like you are getting a top-notch first class crash course in how to be a megastar. And he has received it well, he’s understood it well. He continues to try to improve week to week. And, I know Max very well both in front of the scenes and behind-the-scenes. I’m pretty confident in saying that even though he’s the world champion, it’s not enough. He won’t rely on just being the world [champion], he’s going to aim higher, he’s going to go bigger. That’s just how he’s molded, that’s how he operates, and you know, I dare say I wish a lot of people across the board, talent-wise would work that hard.