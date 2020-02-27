AEW Dynamite and Countdown to Revolution special viewership

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 865,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 893,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

-The Countdown to Revolution one-hour special that followed Dynamite delivered 383,000 viewers for TNT.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 717,000 viewers for USA Network last night and both shows were down compared to their previous week numbers. AEW finished ninth in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 17th in the same category.



