WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.130 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.029 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.141 final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: For the second straight week, Smackdown tied for first in the adults 18-49 demographic, and first overall in men 18-49 demo in Friday’s network battle.