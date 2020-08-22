What's happening...

WWE SummerSlam special on Fox today

August 22, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE SummerSlam special will air today on Fox at 3CT/4ET. The two-hour special will focus on the annual event’s best moments.

Powell’s POV: As if NXT Takeover: XXX and AEW Dynamite wasn’t enough, there’s also the return of Talking Smack on WWE Network and the SummerSlam special on Fox today. Plus, ROH runs in syndication, and MLW Underground will be on YouTube. I’m probably missing something. This is as close as we’ll come to matching the hours of content that the NHL and NBA have been giving their fans daily during the playoffs.


