WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the SummerSlam go-home and ThunderDome debut

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.168 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.002 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 1.979 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.189 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.146 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: WWE got a bump from the ThunderDome hype and perhaps because it was the SummerSlam go-home edition. Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 demographics, and in the men 18-49 demo in Friday’s cable ratings. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



