Johnny Gargano vows to tell all on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Johnny Gargano addressed the live crowd after Sunday’s NXT WarGames event went off the air. Gargano, who was serenaded with “please don’t go” chants, told the crowd that the would tell them everything on Tuesday (see the video footage below).

Powell’s POV: Gargano reportedly signed a short-term extension with NXT to get through the WarGames event. So one can only assume that he will will be addressing his future plans on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT 2.0 every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET.