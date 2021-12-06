WWE reportedly sent Jeff Hardy home from weekend house show loop

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jeff Hardy was sent home at some point after WWE’s live event in Edinburgh, Texas on Saturday. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Hardy worked the show’s main event match with Drew McIntyre and King Woods against Roman Reigns and The Usos, and was described as looking sluggish as the match went on. Hardy disappeared into the crowd afterward and did not return for the post match babyface celebration. Hardy was pulled from Sunday’s event in Corpus Christi, Texas and replaced by Rey Mysterio.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that things with Hardy turn out for the best. Obviously, we will continue to monitor the story and pass along any notable updates.