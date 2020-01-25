01/25 Powell’s WWE Worlds Collide audio review: Undisputed Era vs. Imperium, Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Championship, Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov, DIY vs. Moustache Mountain, NXT Cruiserweight Title four-way, Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews the WWE Worlds Collide network special: Undisputed Era vs. Imperium, Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Championship, Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov, DIY vs. Moustache Mountain, NXT Cruiserweight Title four-way, Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim, and more (31:15)…
Click here for the January 25 WWE Worlds Collide audio review.
