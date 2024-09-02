Bronson Reed pulled from tonight’s WWE Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Bronson Reed was pulled from his scheduled Triple Threat match on tonight’s WWE Raw. General manager Adam Pearce announced that Reed tested positive for Covid-19.
Powell’s POV: Reed was scheduled to face Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in one of the Triple Threat tournament matches for a shot at the Intercontinental Title. Adam Pearce announced the news on Twitter and indicated that Reed’s replacement will be named on Raw. Here’s wishing Reed a speedy recovery.
Why in the WORLD are they still testing for COVID-19 in 2024?? Oh right; There is an election in 2 months. Forgot.
Oh, boy. I doubt they are testing. It’s probably a case of him feeling like shit and taking a test to find out whether it was Covid.