Nikki Garcia (a/k/a Nikki Bella) makes first public appearance since her husband’s arrest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nikki Garcia (f/k/a Nikki Bella) made her first public appearance since her husband Artem Chingvintsev was arrested Thursday morning on a domestic battery charge. Garcia joined Rob Riggle as the hosts of Monday’s “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” event in Las Vegas. The event streamed live on Netflix.

Powell’s POV: TMZ.com obtained the 911 call, which was made by Chingvintsev, who alleged that Garcia was throwing shoes at him. The police arrived an hour after the call and arrested Chingvintsev after seeing visible injuries on the alleged victim. Garcia has yet to comment on the matter beyond a representative asking for privacy for her family.