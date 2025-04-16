Premier Wrestling Federation “Eyes On Fire” results: Vetter’s review of Colby Corino vs. Ron Bass Jr. in a bull rope match, Diego Hill and Bojack vs. Calibus and Merrik Donovan for the PWF Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Premier Wrestling Federation “Eyes On Fire”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

April 11, 2025, in Newport, North Carolina at the Carolina Wrestling Academy

The venue is their training center and it has a high ceiling and good lighting. I like these shows (I wouldn’t watch them if I didn’t!) and it breaks my heart to once again see a crowd of 40-60 fans. How do they even pay anyone with that gate?

1. Amanda Kiss vs. Clara Carter. I’ve seen Clara a few times and she’s impressive; she’s slender with long dark hair. Kiss is a Harley Quinn-esque character, with half of her hair pink and half black and she’s crazy. They shook hands then locked up. Clara knocked her down with a shoulder tackle at 1:30. Kiss got up and hit some overhand chops. Carter hit a German Suplex, so Kiss hit one at 3:30. Clara hit another one. They traded rollups, and Kiss got the flash pin. I feel like they got a lot in there for a match that short.

Amanda Kiss defeated Clara Carter at 4:37.

2. Breezuz vs. JAC. I don’t know these two. Breezuz is a Black man and he wore pink trunks and a pink hat. JAC (pronounced “Jay-A-See”, not “Jack”) is white, taller, and looks like a mountain man with an uncombed beard. He immediately unloaded some loud chops on Breezuz. Breezuz tried working over the left arm. JAC hit a neckbreaker over his knee at 3:00, then a Jackhammer-style suplex for the pin. Satisfying squash.

JAC defeated Breezuz at 3:37.

3. Maurice Moss vs. Jada Stone. I’m a big fan of the short powerhouse Stone; she’s strong but of course she’s giving up a LOT of size here. Maurice looks like a 22-year-old Ron Killings. She hit a huracanrana and a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 3:30. He choked her in the ropes and kept her grounded, and he hit a backbreaker over his knee at 5:30, then a twisting neckbreaker off the ropes. She hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall, but Moss grabbed the ropes. Moss hit a vicious back suplex and a Swerve-style step-up mule kick for a believable nearfall at 8:00. She hit a backflip-into-a-stunner for a believable nearfall. He clocked her with a punch; I hate that. She hit a top-rope corkscrew moonsault for the pin. She is so impressive but I have issues with this intergender action and I’ll have more below.

Jada Stone defeated Maurice Moss at 9:34.

4. Tenshi X and Ricky Hendrix vs. August Fears and Dylan Crossley. Former tag partners collide, as Tenshi used to team with Crossley, while Hendrix used to team with Fears. Crossley’s long curly hair always makes me think of Jack Perry. Fears is Black with blond hair and he wore boxing trunks. Crowley and Hendrix opened and traded offense in a knuckle lock. Crowley hit a back suplex at 4:00. Fears hit a slingshot splash on Hendrix and kicked his former partner, who was down on the mat. Fears hit a fadeways stunner, and Crossley immediately hit a German Suplex.

Tenshi got a hot tag at 7:00 and hit some clotheslines. Tenshi (think Lio Rush) hit a double 619, then a twisting DDT and he was fired up. Hendrix hit a Death Valley Driver on Fears at 9:00. Crossley and Fears began arguing and they shoved each other! Hendrix hit an Eat D’Feat on Fears, and Tenshi X hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for the pin. That was good action. They kept brawling after the bell.

Tenshi X and Ricky Hendrix defeated August Fears and Dylan Crossley at 10:44.

5) Kaia McKenna vs. Rob Killjoy vs. Tungsten Redd in a three-way. Redd is tall and wears his leather smock and his whole vibe always makes me think of Erick Rowan. Kaia is taller-than-average but she’s nowhere near the size or strength of Redd. Killjoy is the Duck Dynasty-style hillbilly redneck who is beloved here. Redd hit a double clothesline and he hip-tossed Killjoy across the ring. Redd hit a uranage at 2:00 for a nearfall. Kaia hit a sideslam on Killjoy. Redd had an opponent in each arm and hit double sideslams. Nice. Kaia hit a back suplex on Killjoy.

Killjoy hit a dive to the floor on Redd at 4:30. In the ring, Kaia hit a clothesline and a DDT on Rob for a nearfall. Rob hit a dropkick on Redd, who was on the ropes, at 6:30, and Killjoy chopped him in the corner and bit Redd’s forehead. They did a tower spot, with Kaia getting underneath them and dropping both men to the mat with a powerbomb move. Kaia hit a Canadian Destroyer on Rob for a nearfall. Redd chokeslammed Rob for a nearfall at 8:30. Redd hit a running boot that knocked Killjoy to the floor. Redd then hit a Jeff Cobb-style “Tour of the Islands (swinging powerslam) and pinned Kaia.

Tungsten Redd defeated Kaia McKenna and Rob Killjoy in a three-way at 10:02.

6. Trey’von Ali vs. Kaitlyn Marie. Ali is a bigger guy. Kaitlyn is also taller than an average woman and I’m sure I’ve seen her fight more men than women, but yeah, this is another size discrepancy. A lockup to open and he shoved Kaitlyn to the mat. He hit a snap German Suplex at 2:30 and was dominating the match. She hit a senton for a nearfall at 5:00. Ali hit a decapitating clothesline and got a nearfall. She hit a buttbump off the ropes. She barely grazed him on a shotgun dropkick, then she leveled him with a crossbody block for a nearfall at 8:00.

Kaitlyn applied a crossface on the mat, but he powered out. Ali hit a standing powerbomb and got a nearfall. Kaitlyn hit a spear, then a rolling cannonball into the corner. She hit a piledriver, barely getting him off the ground, for the pin. This was messy. I like both of them individually, but this was not a match that they’ll consider among their best of the year. He was clearly too big for her to lift.

Kaitlyn Marie defeated Trey’von Ali at 10:19.

7. “High Flying Star Machines” Diego Hill and Bojack vs. “The Path” Calibus and Merrik Donovan for the PWF Tag Team Titles. This match is the reason I tuned in. Last month, the HFSM regained these titles, but Bojack cheated and I’m fairly certain Diego didn’t see what his teammate did; the commentators talked about this during the ring intros. Bojack opened and hit a shoulder tackle on Merrrick, then a backbreaker over his knee. Merrik awkwardly dropped Diego. The bald Calibus got in and worked over Diego. Donovan hit a Falcon Arrow at 4:00 on Diego, then a senton for a nearfall.

Diego launched off Bojack’s chest and hit a moonsault on Donovan. Bojack hit some loud chops. Diego hit a slingshot senton at 6:00, and the champs worked over Donovan. Diego hit some rolling suplexes. Bojack hit a running Death Valley Driver, and Diego immediately hit an impressive top-rope somersault senton for a nearfall at 8:00. Bojack clocked Donovan with a forearm strike, and he switched to a Boston Crab. Calibus hit a Black Hole Slam on Diego at 10:00. Calibus and Bojack traded stiff forearm strikes. Calibus dropped him with a clothesline.

The heels hit a team Dragon Suplex move on Diego for a nearfall at 11:30 but Bojack made the save. Donovan hit a German Suplex on Bojack! Diego hit his spin kick in the corner on Donovan, then a top-rope corkscrew splash for a nearfall at 13:00. Donovan hit a Flatliner move on Diego. Bojack pushed the heels into each other and he once again hit a low blow uppercut on Calibus. (And once again, Diego didn’t see it!) Diego hit a basement dropkick into the corner and pinned Calibus. I’m liking this storyline; the commentators stressed that this was two months in a row that Bojack cheated to win.

Diego Hill and Bojack defeated Calibus and Merrik Donovan to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles at 14:03.

8. Colby Corino vs. Ron Bass Jr. in a bull rope match. Two tables were placed in opposite corners of the ring. They both wore plain white T-shirts and they shook hands before locking up. This is a rope, not a chain, and there is a bell in the middle. Bass is a big, burly man, and much, much bigger than Corino. They brawled at the bell, and Bass hit a Stinger Splash. Corino hit a flip dive to the floor onto Bass. They sat down on chairs across from each other on the floor and traded punches to the jaw at 2:00. Bass repeatedly rammed Corino’s head into the ring post, and Colby was quickly bleeding.

They got in the ring, with Bass in charge. Colby struck him in the head with a chair; his face was covered in blood now. Gross. Corino hit a huracanrana that sent Bass flying through a door at 9:00. Corino cracked Bass over the back with a crutch that was wrapped in barbed wire, then he shoved the wire into Bass’ forehead. Gross. Bass powerbombed him through a barbed-wire board at 13;30 and hit Colby with the crutch. Colby powerbombed him through a board bridge and he wrapped wire around Bass’ head. He hit a chair that was over Bass’ head and pinned him. Far too violent for my tastes but I think this will be well-liked by fans of death matches.

Colby Corino defeated Ron Bass Jr. in a bull rope match at 16:39.

Final Thoughts: Bojack and Diego are such a fun tag team and that match was the best of the night. The Tenshi X tag takes second. As I noted, I really like a lot of the competitors here, even though this admittedly was not my favorite show they’ve done.

I just will never understand today’s indy scene’s fascination with intergender matches. Here, we have five women on the show, leading to three intergender matches. One of the women is in a three-way with two men… well, why not just have a three-way match featuring Kaia vs. Kaitlyn vs. Jada? I genuinely have a problem with seeing Maurice Moss throw a straight punch at Jada Stone’s head. Kaia is a fine wrestlers but looked so small in a match against Redd. Again… there is a reason you don’t see Braun Strowman fighting Ivy Nile and throwing her around on WWE TV; the sponsors would reject it and the moms would denounce it.