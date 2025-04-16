NXT TV rating for the Stand & Deliver go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 663,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 683,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. The show ran opposite the NBA playoffs’ play-in games. The NBA playoffs and, to a lesser extent, the NHL playoffs will be notable competition for all wrestling shows. One year earlier, the April 16, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 625,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network for Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams in a steel cage match.