Reality of Wrestling TV results (Episode 423): Vetter’s review of Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Will Allday vs. Terrale Tempo, Big Luther, and Quentin Winters, Ice Williams vs. Cameron Cole

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling (Episode 423)

Taped November 10, 2024 in Texas City, Texas at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed December 14, 2024 on the YouTube.com

* The show opened with a manager-figure greeting WWE ID prospect Ice Williams, who has returned to ROW.

* To the arena! The lighting over the ring is really good while fans are in shadows in the background. A good crowd of maybe 300-400. What is missing is on-screen graphics for a wrestler as they come to the ring, so I’m guessing on spellings unless I find them later.

1. Ice Williams vs. Cameron Cole. Cole is a smarmy white guy; think Noam Dar. Basic reversals early on. The commentators talked about Ice and him being part of the “Lights, Camera, Faction” squad but he’s here solo. Cole hit a uranage at 2:30. Ice hit an enzuigiri. Cole hit a Lungblower to the chest. Ice nailed an “Icebreaker” (superkick) then the “Frostbite” (vertical DDT) for the pin. Decent action. The match was too short to show off much, but I definitely see why I Ice got an ID contract.

Ice Williams defeated Cameron Cole at 5:02.

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger arrived at the building. However, two Black guys, who I presume are the tag champions, confronted them in the hallway.

* A commercial aired for the training school.

* “The Rocket” Josiah Jean, a tall Black man, came to the ring for an interview. He apparently just beat AJ Francis (at a taping held in October), and Jean is ready for the next chapter in his career, and he’s looking for a title match. Danny Limelight came to the ring and said Josiah is a rising star, and he would benefit from being in Danny’s faction. Josiah turned down the offer. Danny told him he “is looking and sounding like a little bitch!” Jean attacked him and they had to be separated by security guards. I hadn’t seen Jean before but he has good size and a good overall look.

* Footage aired from a previous episode of Malik Bosede taking on Eric Lockhart, who I didn’t know. Malik is a Florida-based talent who had a match in GCW a few weeks ago. Malik’s tag partner, Eli Knight, ran to the ring to save Bosede from a further beat down. We then saw a backstage interview, where Eli Knight challenged Eick to a match.

* A vignette aired of Max Castellanos, who stood by a lake, smoking a cigar, holding a gun, and vowing he will win a belt and take it back to Mexico. He did some target practice shooting. I liked the overall idea behind the vignette, even if I don’t love having a gun in wrestling.

* Backstage, Booker T was talking to someone, when Moose walked up! Booker T told Moose that he wants him to hurt Joe Hendry. Booker T gave him a payday! “Break his punk-ass down,” Booker T said.

2. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Will Allday vs. Terrale Tempo, Big Luther, and Quentin Winters. I have never seen Tempo’s team; they are all big, muscular Black men. Allday has competed on AEW TV in the past. A huge pop for the Hank & Tank Connection. (Yes, I’m pushing that as a team name. It’s so Fetch!) The babyfaces took turns twisting Quentin’s left arm. Quentin hit a dropkick on Tank at 2:30, did some push-ups, and was booed. Big Luther (he’s big, like Keith Lee!) tagged in, so Hank tagged in, and we had an “NXT!” chant as they locked up, and Luther pushed Walker to the corner.

Hank and Tank pushed Luther and Winters into each other. Tempo tagged in; he’s bald with a bushy beard, and the heels began working over Tank in their corner. Tank finally hit a clothesline at 9:00 and both guys were down. The babyfaces were yanked off the ring apron so he couldn’t tag out. Allday finally got the hot tag and he cleared the ring. Allday hit a top-rope elbow drop. He tried a dive to the floor on two guys but they caught him. In the ring, Tempo went for a top-rope move, but Allday caught him with a superkick and scored the pin on Tempo. Good action, and the babyfaces celebrated the win.

Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Will Allday defeated Terrale Tempo, Big Luther, and Quentin Winters at 11:39.

* Next week’s episode features Joe Hendry in action!

Final Thoughts: I have only seen a handful of ROW episodes but I’ve always liked what I’ve seen. Between ID prospect Ice Williams, along with Moose, Tank, Hank and Danny Limelight, there were a lot of recognizable faces here. My biggest complaint is the lack of on-screen graphics; I did go back after the episode and get correct spellings on names (because I definitely spelled Terrale wrong on first attempt!) That should be an easy fix to get those graphics included. This episode came in at just 39 minutes.