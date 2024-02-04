NXT Vengeance Day lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held tonight in Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena.
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship
-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament
-Dijak vs. Joe Gacy in a No DQ match
-Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo) vs. Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, and Jaida Parker in a six-person tag match
Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of Vengeance Day as the show streams live on Peacock in the United States beginning with Kickoff Show notes at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
