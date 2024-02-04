NXT Vengeance Day lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held tonight in Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament

-Dijak vs. Joe Gacy in a No DQ match

-Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo) vs. Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, and Jaida Parker in a six-person tag match

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of Vengeance Day as the show streams live on Peacock in the United States beginning with Kickoff Show notes at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).