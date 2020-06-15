Shane McMahon challenges Undertaker to a Hell in a Cell rematch

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shane McMahon appeared on “The Last Ride – Post Mortem” on Sunday and issued a challenge to Undertaker for a Hell in a Cell rematch. “I know I’ve got one more with him,” McMahon said. “So I’ll challenge him now… I know I’ve got one more… I know I’ve got one big one and I want a rematch.” Shane went on to tease Hell in a Cell II. Watch the full show below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The rematch talk occurs around the 19:30 mark. WWE hasn’t played up Shane’s challenge on their website or social media yet, so I’m not sure where this is going. Nevertheless, it’s a good episode with Shane providing some background on his friendship with Mark Calaway and their Hell in a Cell match.



