NXT Vengeance Day results: Moore’s live review of Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller in a cage match for the NXT Title, Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Title, New Day vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Chase U for the NXT Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews in a best of three falls match

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Vengeance Day

Streamed February 4, 2023 on Peacock

Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

Pre-show notes

Sam Roberts and Matt Camp checked in from the WWE studio set. McKenzie Mitchell was on location. Camp and Roberts ran through the advertised Vengeance Day card. Camp noted that Shawn Michaels added a stipulation to the Breakker vs. Waller Cage Match. The match can now only be won by pinfall or submission, not by escaping the cage.

McKenzie noted that Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller are staying at different hotels to not get into any altercations. Twitter footage aired of Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes arguing in a hotel lobby. McKenzie sent the show to the Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes hype package. The studio hosts gave their thoughts and predictions on the match…

The hype package aired for the women’s championship triple threat match. The studio hosts gave their thoughts and predictions on the match. As usual, Roberts was leaning heel. Camp didn’t lean either way and was more straightforward…

Camp sent the show to Wes Lee cutting a promo on Instagram. Lee was shown leaving his home, ensuring the world that he’s going to defeat Dijak and remain champion. Camp and Roberts gave their predictions for the North American Championship match…

The show cut to Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs coaching Fallon Henley and Kiana James up for their upcoming title challenge. James said it was sweet that Jensen studied up on her opponents for her…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Woods plugged their new t-shirts which featured them as NXT and Triple Crown Champions. Kofi hyped up each of their opponents. Kofi noted that Andre Chase is the hometown guy, but he won’t win the titles at the expense of New Day. New Day and McKenzie did a few of New Day’s catchphrases…

The show cut to footage of Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail outside of the Spectrum Center. All three of them were freezing. Andre Chase gave them an inspirational pep talk. The studio hosts gave their predictions…

A still shot was shown of the inside of the WWE Performance Center where the wrestlers who couldn’t make the trip were all having a watchparty for NXT Vengeance Day. The studio hosts gave their predictions for the NXT Title Match. The pre-show closed with a Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller hype package….

Main Show Review

The show started off with an intro video to hype up the PLE. The video was hosted by Charlotte Flair, who’s family is associated with Charlotte, North Carolina (Her wrestling name was named after the city). Charlotte hyped up all the matches on the card…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer. The arena looked well attended according to the camera shots…

Entrances for the North American Championship match aired…

1. Wes Lee vs. Dijak for the NXT North American Championship. Dijak’s size advantage gave him the advantage during the initial collar and elbow lockup. Lee got Dijak in a headlock, but Dijak escaped with a gut punch and shoulder tackle. Dijak kept jawing at Lee and telling him to simply give up. At one point Lee acted like he was giving up by laying down. instead Lee gave Dijak an overhead kick. Lee hit Dijak with a shoulder check and slingshot huracanrana.

Lee hit Dijak with a wrecking ball kick. Lee went for a crossbody, but Dijak caught Lee out of the air and seamlessly transitioned into a Death Valley Driver. Dijak worked on Lee with wristholds and raining strikes. Dijak hit Lee with the Time to Fly for the two count. Lee went for a crossbody but was caught, given a knee to the gut, and tossed to ringside like a bag of garbage. Dijak got a two count after softening up Lee a bit.

Dijak continued to soften up Lee with methodical offense. Lee dumped Dijak to ringside with a dodge, which gave him a moment of respite. Lee worked on Dijak with boxing blows. Lee tripped up Dijak with a basement dropkick. Lee hit Dijak with a chambered thrust kick. Lee struggled to German Suplex Dijak. Lee shook up Dijak with a roundhouse, which allowed him to deadlift Dijak into a Bridged German Suplex for a two count. Both men traded hands on the apron. Dijak went for a DVD, but Lee slipped out.

Lee backdropped Djak on the apron. Lee hit Dijak with a Fosbury Flop. Dijak caught Lee out of the air and went for Feast Your Eyes. Lee escaped with a Poisonrana. Lee hit Dijak with a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Dijak avoided a 450. Lee hit Dijak with a superkick. Dijak caught Lee off the springboard into a sitout Chokeslam for a nearfall. Dijak put Lee in a standing Crossface Chickenwing. Lee went for a snapmare, but that only allowed Dijak to grapevine the Crossface Chickenwing.

Lee kept his arm pumped to not fade away. Lee got to his feet. Before Lee could go to the rope, Dijak went to Feast Your Eyes. Lee avoided it with a rollup. Lee reversed a sitout chokeslam. Dijak dared Lee to knee him in the face. Lee gave Dijak a knee. Dijak came right back with a Cyclone Boot for a nearfall. Dijak hit Lee with a boot and lariat for another nearfall. Dijak dragged Lee to the top rope.

Lee countered a Super Power Bomb with a Frankensteiner. Lee hit Dijak with the Final Flash (Spiral Tap). Dijak kicked out of Lee’s finisher at two. Dijak went for a Suicide Dive, but Dijak saw it coming and shoved a flying Lee into the timekeeper barricade. Dijak trapped Lee in an office chair with a broom as a seatbelt. Dijak hit a trapped Lee with a superkick. Dijak went to the top rope. Out of nowhere, Tony D’Angelo and Channing Stacks Lorenzo pushed Lee out of the way and ate Dijak’s Moonsault, taking the bullet for Lee. Lee caught Dijak with a kick and backflip kick for the victory.

Wes Lee defeated Dijak via pinfall in 17:01 to retain the NXT North American Championship.