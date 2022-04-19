Kushida exiting NXT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Kushida (Yujiro Kushida) is leaving WWE following the expiration of his contract. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported the news and added that it’s unclear whether WWE offered him a new deal.
Powell’s POV: The 38 year-old Kushida signed with WWE in 2019 and first appeared in the crowd at an NXT event at the same year’s NXT Takeover: New York at April 5. He had a highly successful run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and a return to the promotion would seem like the most logical move for him.
Getting rid of the chaff. Just a few more to go and the NXT roster will actually be good.