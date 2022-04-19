AEW Battle of the Belts 2 viewership, first special delivered better numbers against stronger competition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts 2 delivered 527,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The quarterly special finished tenth in Saturday’s cable ratings with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The first Battle of the Belts special delivered 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating. Although Saturday’s special ran opposite an NBA playoff game that led the night with 3.598 million viewers and a 1.25 rating, it’s worth noting that the first Battle of the Belts was opposed by an NFL game that produced 6.507 million viewers and a 1.98 rating. The NBA Playoffs traditionally cause pro wrestling television shows to have lower numbers than usual. However, it’s not as simple as just writing off the Battle of the Belts decline to NBA competition, as the NFL game provided much stronger competition for the first special back in January.