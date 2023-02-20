WWE Raw in Ottawa (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Gail Kim, Big Damo, Francine, Tommy Cairo, Danny Doring, Shawn Spears, Mascarita Dorada, Raymond Rougeau, Tim Storm, Rick Fuller, Charly Manson, Antonio Inoki, Buddy Rodgers, Big John Studd, Mildred Burke, Ivan Koloff, Eddie Gilbert, Larry Sweeney

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Elimination Chamber. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. My guest co-host Sean Plichta and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Elimination Chamber event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next Monday.

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Ottawa, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Phoenix, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Evansville, Indiana. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Gai Kim is 46 today. She works as a producer for Impact Wrestling.

-Big Damo (Damian Mackle) is 38 today. He worked as Killian Dain in NXT.

-The late Antonio Inoki (Kanji Inoki) was born on February 20, 1943. He died at age 79 on October 1, 2022.

-The late Buddy Rogers (Herman Gustav Rohde Jr.) was born on February 20, 1921. He died at age 71 on June 26, 1992 after suffering three strokes.

-Tommy Cairo turned 65 on Sunday.

-Francine Fournier turned 51 on Sunday.

-Danny Doring (Daniel Morrison) turned 49 on Sunday.

-Shawn Spears (Ronald Arneil) turned 42 on Sunday.

-Mascarita Dorada turned 41 on Sunday. He worked as El Torito in WWE.

-The late Big John Studd (John Minton) was born on February 19, 1948. He died at age 47 on March 20, 1995 due to a combination of liver cancer and Hodgkin’s disease.

-Raymond Rougeau turned 68 on Saturday. He was elected Mayor of Rawdon, Quebec in 2021.

-Tim Storm (Timothy Scoggins) turned 58 on Saturday.

-Rick Fuller turned 55 on Saturday.

-Charly Manson (Jesus Pozos) turned 48 on Saturday.

-The late Mildred Burke (Mildred Bliss) died of a stroke at age 73 on February 18, 1989.

-Ivan Koloff (Oreal Donald Perras) died of liver cancer at age 74 on February 18, 2017.

-The late Eddie Gilbert died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander Whybrow) was born on February 18, 1981. He took his own life on April 11, 2011 after a long battle with mental illness.