03/05 Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jake Barnett and Jason Powell discuss Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, WWE and Fox Sports, Ronda Rousey on Raw, John Cena added to the WWE Fastlane main event, Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground, ROH HonorClub

March 5, 2023

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the March 1, 2018 Dot Net Weekly audio show and discuss Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, WWE and Fox Sports, Ronda Rousey on Raw, John Cena added to the WWE Fastlane main event, Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground, ROH HonorClub, and more…

Click here for the Dot Net Weekly Flashback – March 1, 2018 edition.

