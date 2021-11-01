AEW Rampage rating and overall viewership for the show featuring Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 623,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the previous week’s 533,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a .25 rating, up from the previous week’s .22 in the same demo. Smackdown ran on FS1 in the two hours leading up to Rampage and delivered 1.032 million viewers and finished third in the demo with a .29 rating.