AEW Collision rating for House of Black vs. FTR and Daniel Garcia

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 400,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision drew 402,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Collision ran opposite the NFL’s Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs playoff game that streamed exclusively on Peacock. The competition won’t get any easier over the next two weeks with an NFL playoff game on Fox this Saturday, and the Royal Rumble the next.