MLW Reload special set to stream on Saturday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the MLW Reload special.

[NEW YORK] – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is set to ignite the airwaves with a spectacular two-hour free special event, “MLW RELOAD,” broadcasting nationwide on cable on beIN SPORTS (find a provider) and streaming live on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

This exclusive simulcast airs 10 pm ET this Saturday, January 20, delivering an electrifying experience to fans across the country watching on cable TV and dish as well as streaming worlwide.

The highly anticipated MLW RELOAD special boasts a double main event that promises to be an unforgettable clash of titans.

In a historic showdown, Satoshi Kojima faces off against Sami Callihan for the first time in their illustrious careers. The match signifies the in-ring return of Callihan, who stirred up controversy at MLW Kings of Colosseum, leading to a pier 6 brawl between the two. The question looms – is Kojima entering a trap just two weeks before he challenges for the MLW World Heavyweight Title at SuperFight in Philadelphia?

Adding to the excitement, the two-hour special will witness MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane teaming up with Matt Riddle for the first time ever. Their formidable alliance will be put to the test against the World Titan Federation’s top Superstars®, captained by cage fighter turned sports entertainer “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. This clash of titans is sure to set the stage for an epic confrontation.

As if the double main event weren’t enough, MLW RELOAD promises more thrilling matches that will be revealed in the days ahead leading up to the event.

What makes this special event even more remarkable is that it is absolutely free! MLW invites fans to gather their friends, fire up their group chats, and schedule watch parties to experience MLW RELOAD on cable via beIN SPORTS and streaming live on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Powell’s POV: The last special was the MLW Holiday Rush show, which is up to 125,000 views on YouTube.