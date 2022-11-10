MLW Fusion preview: Four matches set for tonight’s season premiere

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Real1 (f/k/a Enzo Amore)

-Myron Reed vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs Arez in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Scarlett Bordeaux vs Clara Carreras

-Mini Abismo Negro in action

Powell’s POV: Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. The Battle Riot IV special aired last week and can also be watched at Pro Wrestling TV.