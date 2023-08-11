MLW Fusion preview: Opera Cup tournament final and a title match set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-Tracy Williams vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the Opera Cup tournament finals

Powell’s POV: Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Calvin Tankman, while Tracy Williams beat Tony Deppen in the first round tournament matches. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are typically available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursdays. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).