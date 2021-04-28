MLW Fusion preview: Three matches set for tonight’ show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Marshall Von Erich.

-Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao.

-Ross Von Erich vs. Dominic Garrini.

Powell’s POV: MLW is also advertising Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, and Contra Unit. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.