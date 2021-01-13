01/13 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 142): Saint Laurent on serving as the color commentator for MLW Fusion, working with Rich Bocchini, his influences, how MLW utilized its downtime during the pandemic layoff

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Saint Laurent discussing his new role as the color commentator on MLW Fusion, working with Rich Bocchini, his influences, how MLW utilized its downtime during the pandemic layoff, whether MLW is equipped to produce an additional hour of television, and much more…

