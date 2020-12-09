NXT TV, AEW Dynamite, and MLW Fusion coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Kurt Angle, Steven Dunn

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes the fallout from NXT Takeover WarGames, and NXT Champion Finn Balor will appear. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped last Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes the followup to Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Championship, and Tony Schiavone’s interviews with Sting and Shaquille O’Neal. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion features an MLW Tag Title match and the first Opera Cup semifinal tournament match. Fusion streams at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review immediately following the NXT and AEW Dynamite shows.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focused on Umaga.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has Christian heavy metal pioneers Bloodgood. The previous show had QT Marshall of AEW. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlighted the late Pat Patterson. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Bill Goldberg and Pat Patterson. The show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kurt Angle is 52.

-The late Steven Dunn (Steve Doll) was born on December 9, 1960. He died of a blood clot at age 48 on March 22, 2009.