Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Heath and Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Team Titles (Matt Cardona and Brian Myers are banned from ringside), Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious, Sami Callihan vs. Angels, Bully Ray vs. John Skyler, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Heath and Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Team Titles: A good television main event that was capped off by a title change. I like the way Impact had the Major Players interfere in the last match these teams had, which gave Impact a chance to get more than one match out of these teams. There’s not a lot for Heath and Rhino to do at the moment, so I wonder if they will end up extending this rivalry. Either way, the Guns are one of the best teams in the world and it was a logical move to give them a tag title reign.

Bully Ray vs. John Skyler: As someone who would like to see Skyler get a push in Impact (and hopefully that will happen now that he’s forming a team with Jason Hotch), Bully Ray is headlining the next pay-per-view and needed this dominant win. The Hit is more about the strong post match angle with Bully and Tommy Dreamer. Bully’s ability to generate heat with his mic work is second to none, and Dreamer was really good as the emotional wreck who showed blind loyalty to a friend only to have that friend burn him. I also appreciated the simple way that they tied up the loose end by having Bully Ray reveal that he attacked Ace Austin. It will be interesting to see if that leads to something involving Ray and Austin now that Austin and Chris Bey have wrapped up their run in the NJPW tag team tournament.

Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious: A quality opening match. I’m not sure how long Delirious will be with Impact, but my guess is that he’s on a nightly deal given the way they rushed to this match. Delirious never got to establish the fun quirkiness of his character. And while some basics of his background with Edwards were provided, the significance of the match had an “if you know, you know” feel to it. I’d like to see Delirious stick around. Jonathan Gresham making the save and later announcing that he’s signed with Impact made for a good storyline development.

Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus: Trey Miguel attacking Steve before the match furthered his heel storyline while also giving Steve and Taurus an out in their loss to the opportunistic Major Players duo.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Sami Callihan vs. Angels: A soft Miss for a feud that just hasn’t clicked with me yet. Callihan beating Angels clean made it seem like Angels has taken Deaner’s spot as the fall guy for the faction now that Deaner has replaced Eric Young as the leader. The Design roughing up Callihan after the match was fine. I’m hoping that the faction will be too much for Callihan on his own and he’ll have to call in some reinforcements. After all, what good is a faction that can’t handle one man?

Joe Hendry and Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice: I’m not sure what to make of Hendry backing away from a chair-holding Moose and abandoning Gujjar in the process. Was it a sign that Hendry is moving toward an eventual heel turn? If so, it would have packed more of a punch had Gujjar lost the match, but he plowed through the comedy heel duo with ease despite being shorthanded.