12/16 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Heath and Rhino vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles, Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious, Sami Callihan vs. Angels, Bully Ray vs. John Skyler, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Bhupinder Gujjar and Joe Hendry vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Heath and Rhino vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles, Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious, Sami Callihan vs. Angels, Bully Ray vs. John Skyler, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Bhupinder Gujjar and Joe Hendry vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice, and more (19:19)…

