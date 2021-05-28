WWE and NJPW reportedly discussing a potential partnership

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling have engaged in talks regarding a potential working relationship. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that the discussions have been headed by Nick Khan on the WWE side and pertain to WWE becoming NJPW’s exclusive American partner.

Powell’s POV: This would be a huge deal that would affect more than just the two primary companies involved in the discussions, as AEW and Impact Wrestling both have working relationships with NJPW that would be eliminated if WWE and NJPW strike a deal. Meltzer noted in his report that the two sides have been talking since late March or early April and nothing has been finalized as of his update.