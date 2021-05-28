Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Moose and Sami Callihan vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, Josh Alexander and Petey Williams vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh, W Morrissey talks, Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus vs. Johnny Swinger and Hernandez

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

W Morrissey: A good sit-down promo. Morrissey wasn’t asked to do a lot of talking during his Big Cass days, so it’s been a nice to see that he has the gift of gab. His character is bitter with the business and that’s helping to lay the foundation of his persona, but I am looking forward to learning whether he can deliver the same strong mic work to set up his matches and feuds.

Josh Alexander and Petey Williams vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh: A reunion that dozens of people asked for. I enjoy the work of TJP and Bahh, but their tag team just never clicked from a personality standpoint. Nevertheless, the point of the match was obviously to give TJP a win over X Division Champion Alexander to set up the Iron Man match for next week’s Before The Impact show. I don’t get the feeling that most fans don’t watch the BTI pre-show, so this approach should result in the show’s best viewership count to date.

Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering, Rosemary, Havok, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purazzo, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Kimber Lee, and Susan: Much like the match above, the finish with Rosemary pinning Purrazzo created the need for a title match. Beyond that, it felt like the match basically filled some time and got a lot of wrestlers on television.

Satoshi Kojima challenges Joe Doering: Count me in. I enjoy Violent By Design and I realize that Doering and Rhino just won the tag titles, but I am anxious to see Doering do more singles work in Impact. Kojima vs. Doering looks really fun on paper and is a nice hook for the Against All Odds show on Impact Plus.

Jake Something and Rohit Raju video package: A nice piece of production work that established the history between the two that most Impact viewers (myself included) were unfamiliar with.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Moose and Sami Callihan vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson: The ring work was solid, but I wasn’t sure what Impact wanted from viewers in this battle of heel teams. Moose is challenging Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship next month, yet he’s oddly having issues with fellow heel Callihan going into the match.

Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus vs. Johnny Swinger and Hernandez: A predictable match that didn’t seem to accomplish much beyond filling some television time and giving the Decay duo a forgettable win over Impact’s top comedy act.