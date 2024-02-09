WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (2/9): Barnett’s review of Triple H addressing the WMXL Kickoff event, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. DIY for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,277)

Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

Aired live February 9, 2024 on Fox

Corey Graves and Wade Barrett spoke over footage of the city of Charlotte, and then Triple H was shown walking through the backstage area. Footage was shown of the WrestleMania XL Press Event, focused heavily on the situation with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock. The Match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns was then officially advertised for WrestleMania.

In the arena, Triple H made his ring entrance to address the controversy. He was introduced as Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were also in the ring. Triple H said it feels like they are on the road to WrestleMania. He welcomed the crowd to Smackdown and said yesterday in Las Vegas it was a great event to get them started on the road to the grandest stage of them all. Triple H then said the event took a hard turn, and the road to WrestleMania is now on fire. A “Rocky Sucks” chant broke out, and Triple H paused to soak it in.

He then said there was some confusion in the air, and perhaps some people don’t know their role. Triple H said people tried to assert their authority, when they don’t really have any. He insisted on making it clear that it doesn’t matter where people sit, it doesn’t matter where people sit, the answers only come from one person and right now you’re looking at him. Triple H then said in the Main Event of WrestleMania 40 Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. A Cody change broke out. He then said there are people backstage who will be disappointed, but it doesn’t matter if they don’t like that decision.

Triple H then said welcome to the Road to WrestleMania. Nick Aldis then took the microphone and said it was time to discuss the challenger for Seth Rollins. After collective discussion, it was decided Seth Rollins’ challenger at WrestleMania would be determined in Perth, Australia in an Elimination Chamber match. He then handed things over to Adam Pearce to announce the competitors in qualifying matches for the Chamber. Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Dominick Mysterio, and LA Knight will compete for opportunities to fill the Elimination Chamber match.

Pearce announced the first match would take place right now between AJ Styles and this man….Drew McIntyre. He made his entrance and had a microphone and verbally assaulted CM Punk .He ripped him for fumbling his WrestleMania opportunity, and said “DM Hunk” would promise that zero percent of the profits for his T-Shirt would go to Punk. McIntyre then said he would go through the best WWE has to offer to get his title opportunity at WrestleMania, and he would become a Champion that was best for business.

My Take: A solid start to the show. I guess we’ll see if we get a response from The Bloodline camp on this show or a future edition of Smackdown, but Triple H has asserted his authority for now. The Elimination Chamber setup for Perth looks like it could make for a fun match. Lots of good possibilities or an outcome.