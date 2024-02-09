Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards, Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz, Jordynne Grace and Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans, Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA Impact Hits
Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz: The expected good match from two of the more consistently strong in-ring performers in the company. I was genuinely surprised to see Wentz go over, albeit with help from Trey Miguel. It was a nice bounce back win for The Rascalz after by they took singles match losses to Nic Nemeth. I can’t say that Trent Seven beating up Wentz and Miguel after the match did anything for me, but the run-ins of Steve Maclin and Nemeth that followed set up what should be a good six-man tag match. By the way, whatever happened to Myron Reed in TNA?
Jordynne Grace and Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans: A Hit for match quality, but I was surprised to see Trinity get the win for her team given that this was presumably her last TNA match. I haven’t looked at the spoilers to see what else she did at these tapings, but hopefully she’ll elevate someone on her way out.
Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards: A well worked match that didn’t really feel like it belonged in the main event slot more than the two matches listed above it. In fact, I wish Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel and a third wrestler were being positioned as the top heel faction as opposed to The System, which just isn’t doing anything for me.
Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels: A predictable clean win for Alexander followed by the surprising post match attack by Simon Gotch. I haven’t seen Gotch’s name pop up a lot lately, but I enjoyed his work in MLW a few years ago and I’m curious to see how he does in TNA.
Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside: Steelz avenged her loss to Brookside in a quality rematch. Steelz held the tights while getting the pin, so this should set up a rubber match. If so, I hope they get mic time that the third match gets more time than this brief match was given.
Big Kon vs. Richard Adonis and Ori Gold: Kon destroy enhancement workers in a handicap match was a logical way to build him up for his feud with PCO. The post match brawl with PCO was fairly even, which was a good approach to take at this early stage of their program.
TNA Impact Misses
X Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler in a non-title match: A soft Miss for a predictable spotlight win for Sabin. There was nothing wrong with the match, but it also accomplished nothing aside from filling a little television time.
