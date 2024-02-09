Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards, Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz, Jordynne Grace and Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans, Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz: The expected good match from two of the more consistently strong in-ring performers in the company. I was genuinely surprised to see Wentz go over, albeit with help from Trey Miguel. It was a nice bounce back win for The Rascalz after by they took singles match losses to Nic Nemeth. I can’t say that Trent Seven beating up Wentz and Miguel after the match did anything for me, but the run-ins of Steve Maclin and Nemeth that followed set up what should be a good six-man tag match. By the way, whatever happened to Myron Reed in TNA?

Jordynne Grace and Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans: A Hit for match quality, but I was surprised to see Trinity get the win for her team given that this was presumably her last TNA match. I haven’t looked at the spoilers to see what else she did at these tapings, but hopefully she’ll elevate someone on her way out.

Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards: A well worked match that didn’t really feel like it belonged in the main event slot more than the two matches listed above it. In fact, I wish Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel and a third wrestler were being positioned as the top heel faction as opposed to The System, which just isn’t doing anything for me.

Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels: A predictable clean win for Alexander followed by the surprising post match attack by Simon Gotch. I haven’t seen Gotch’s name pop up a lot lately, but I enjoyed his work in MLW a few years ago and I’m curious to see how he does in TNA.

Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside: Steelz avenged her loss to Brookside in a quality rematch. Steelz held the tights while getting the pin, so this should set up a rubber match. If so, I hope they get mic time that the third match gets more time than this brief match was given.

Big Kon vs. Richard Adonis and Ori Gold: Kon destroy enhancement workers in a handicap match was a logical way to build him up for his feud with PCO. The post match brawl with PCO was fairly even, which was a good approach to take at this early stage of their program.

TNA Impact Misses

X Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler in a non-title match: A soft Miss for a predictable spotlight win for Sabin. There was nothing wrong with the match, but it also accomplished nothing aside from filling a little television time.