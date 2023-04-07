4/6 Impact Wrestling TV results: Moore’s review of Jonathan Gresham vs. Mikey Bailey, Eddie Edwards vs. PCO, Darren McCarty, Tommy Dreamer, and Yuya Uemura vs. Bully Ray, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch, Motor City Machine Guns vs. “TMDK” Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste, Jody Threat debuts

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College Sportsplex

Aired April 6, 2023 on AXS TV

The opening intro video focused on Josh Alexander requiring surgery and having to relinquish the Impact World Title. Tom Hannifan noted that Kushida’s Hoverboard Lock might have led to Josh’s injury. Scott D’Amore gave updates on Josh’s surgery…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Dave Penzer was the ring announcer…

1. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley vs. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito. TMDK jumped The Guns early on. The Guns dumped TMDK to ringside and hit them with stereo tives. Tito hit Sabin with a power bomb. Haste hit Shelley with a cannonball in the corner. TMDK cut the ring in half on Shelley with tags and isolation offense. Shelley managed to hit Tito with an STO.

Shelley hit Haste with a Dragon Screw to tag in Sabin. Sabin hit Haste with a Missile Dropkick and hit Tito with a PK. Shelley hit Haste with a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Haste hit Sabin with an inverted Suplex. Shelley dragged Haste to ringside. Shelley held open the ropes so Sabin could hit TMDK with a suicide dive. Sabin hit Tito with a huracanrana. Sabin hit Haste with a cutter. The Guns hit Tito with their Muta Lock dropkick combo. Shelley set up Haste with a crucifix driver. Sabin used a Jackknife Pin to defeat Haste.

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito via pinfall in 7:55.

The Guns walked to the back with their New Japan Strong tag team titles…

John’s Thoughts: A good tag match that I felt could have used 3 or more minutes to really get cooking. We know how good the Guns can get and TMDK have proven for years to be a solid faction. Not sure why they’re going with the Haste and Tito configuration these days as TMDK’s best tag team configuration has been the Shane Haste and Mikey Nichols tandem, but Haste and Tito have been solid in recent months in their touring. Their loss here tells me that they probably aren’t going to be regulars in the Impact tag division…

Shelley and Sabin walked into Chris Bey and Ace Austin at the Gorilla Position. Ace reminded The Guns about their upcoming tag title match at Rebellion. Sabin wanted their match to be an Ultimate X match. Bey and Austin agreed to the stipulation…

Eddie Edwards and Kenny King were chatting in the locker room. Eddie asked Kenny if he could have his back later on when he wrestles PCO. King pointed out that Eddie didn’t have his back at Sacrifice and that he’s tired of being Eddie’s crash test dummy. King said he has bigger plans for his own career later on in the show. King told Eddie that if he needs help, “ask whoever ran PCO over with the car”…

John’s Thoughts: Ah, so they’re still keeping the car driver a mystery. Hopefully it isn’t Alisha Edwards.

Tommy Dreamer was chatting with Scott D’Amore backstage. Dreamer was trying to inspire Scott to team up with him in a match. D’Amore said he loves Dreamer, so much that he pawned his watch off to attend Dreamer’s wedding. D’Amore said he’s not a wrestler anymore and he trusts Dreamer to handle the Hardcore War without him…

Trey Miguel joined the commentary team for the next match…

2. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham to earn a title shot at the Impact X Division Championship at Rebellion. Both men started the match with a honorable hand shake. After a collar and elbow lockup, both men went into technical chain wrestling. Both men had a shoving match in the corner. Gresham did a fake out into a dropkick on Bailey. Bailey hit Gresham with rapid kicks and dumped him to ringside.

Gresham and Bailey respectfully had a reset in the middle of the ring. Bailey and Gresham took each other out with stereo crossbody blocks. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]

Bailey hit Gresham with kicks. Gresham avoided a standing shooting star. Gresham and Bailey tangled each other up. The referee separated both men after Gresham grabbed the ropes. Gresham and Bailey traded stiff chops in the center of the ring. Bailey no sold chops to the chest. Gresham no sold roundhouse kicks. Gresham hit Bailey with a Lionsault and suicide dive. Gresham rolled up Bailey for a two count.

Bailey got a two count off Gresham. Gresham put Bailey in a Figure Four. Bailey managed to “reverse the pressure”, but Gresham used his core to get back into Figure Four position. Both men took turns trading pressure. After rolling too much, the hold was broken when both men tumbled to the ground. Bailey and Gresham both almost accidentally hit Trey Miguel at the announce table. Bailey hit Gresham with a triangle moonsault. Trey left the announce table and hit both Gresham and Bailey with a slingshot dropkick to invoke the no-contest.

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham ended in an apparent no-contest in 8:38 of on-air time.

Trey put the boots to both opponents. Trey was about to spray paint both opponents, but Gresham and Bailey recovered. Trey backtracked up the ramp…

John’s Thoughts: Another good match in their series. I liked the interference here as it adds Trey Miguel into the orbit of Gresham and Bailey. Trey is getting a lot of meaningful TV time this time around as X Champion so I respect Impact keeping him in storylines. On a side note, very cool seeing two Rascalz members thriving as secondary champions in Impact and WWE (with Dezmond Xavier as NXT’s North American Champ).

The Design and Sami Callihan were chatting at a random stairwell. Deaner reiterated that he was putting Sami through an initiation. Deaner said he’s surprised that Sami has made it this far in the 7 deadly steps (Wait? Are we still stuck at step 7?). Deaner said that Sami proved himself in step 6 when he took a beating like a man, but he then turned around to cost them a match against Time Machine.

Sami said he didn’t cost them the match, but he sacrificed himself. Deaner said that sacrifice might be a “ploy”. Angels said he thinks that Sami is trying to fool them. Sami said they can all move on or move to step 7. Deaner said that to pass step 7, Sami needs to prove that there is no authority in his live other than The Design. Sami wondered how he was going to do that? Kon told Sami to “figure it out”…[c]

John’s Thoughts: The never-ending steps to join a crap ass faction continues.

Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham, and Mike Bailey were all bickering in front of Santino Marella and Dirty Dango about Trey’s next title defense. Santino calmed them all down and told Trey that his attack backfired now Trey has to wrestle Bailey and Gresham in an elimination match to defend his title at Rebellion. Santino also said it was going to be an elimination match.

Dango offered to help all three men because he said he has a lot of experience in 3-ways. Dango said he meant 3 way matches. Trey walked off disgusted. Gresham said that Dango is sounding a bit weird. Dango said he’s been in the gym practing his “Jits”…

John’s Thoughts: Now that D’Amore’s back on TV, can we get less of Santino as the lead authority figure? I feel like he’s fine at times, but sometimes his comedy can undermine serious moments.

Jody Threat made her Impact Debut with a televised entrance. Her opponent Tara Rising was already in the ring (not to be confused with Paul Levesque circa WCW). Rehwoldt got in on the joke by asking Tom “Are you ready?”. Hannifan said it’s “game on” in the Knockouts Division…

3. Jody Threat vs. Tara Rising. Threat put Rising in an armbar early on. Threat then put Rising in a side headlock. The picture-in-picture showed that Santino Marella was laid out and being checked on by referees. Jody whipped around Tara and hit her with strikes in the corners. Jody pummeled Tara with lariats in the corner. Tara punched Jody which Jody no sold.

Jody rallied with clotheslines and hit Jody with a draping meteora. Jody hit Tara with a German Suplex. Jody hit Tara with an F5 which Hannifan noted she calls the F416. Jody picked up the pinfall.

Jody Threat defeated Tara Rising via pinfall in 2:07.

John’s Thoughts: I’m not familiar with Jody’s work, but she looked good here. Impact does struggle a bit with their talent getting scooped up by the larger companies, but they always bounce back well by signing hidden gems. Jody looks like a solid edition to one of the top women’s divisions in all of pro wrestling. I wouldn’t mind Tara Rising sticking around too, if only for the endless Triple H jokes that will ensue.

Santino Marella and Dirty Dango were backstage. Scott D’Amore went to check on the injured Santino. Santino said he’s a bit foggy now. Dango said that The Design put the hit out on Santino. D’Amore said that assumption makes sense because The Design mentioned how they were coming after authority. Dango said he let everyone down as the assistant “dictator” of authority. D’Amore said that it’s “Director” not “dictator” and that no one assigned Dango as an assistant.

Dango said he was born to be the assistant dictator of authority. Dango said since Santino in injured, he’s now in charge of Impact. D’Amore said he’s in charge since he’s the president of Impact Wrestling. Dango said he wants to wrestle The Design along with his best friend Joe Hendry. D’Amore said even with two men, the Design have a numbers advantage. Santino cut in. He said he’s accumilated so many injuries over his long career. He said he looks in the mirror and asked himself who he is and what remains of who he was.

Santino noted that his son, Marco, will be in the crowd at Rebellion, and he wants to show him how to stand up for himself. Santino said he may be 75% of what he was, but that’s fine because he was a C student in high school. Santino said he’s going to remind people about who he is. Santino said it would be him, Hendry, and Dango vs. The Design at Rebellion. Dango was fired up and tossed his shirt at Scott before leaving with Santino. Scott shook his head and said that Impact didn’t even hire Dango…[c]

Gia Miller interviewed Tasha Steelz about how she returned at Sacrifice. Before Tasha could cut her promo, Gisele Shaw walked up, alongside Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans, and took exception to Tasha making her return at the expense of her at Sacrifice. Gisele said that Tasha didn’t take care of the problem because she’s still standing. Shaw said Evans upgraded by leaving Tasha in favor of her. Tasha challenged Shaw to a match next week. Shaw said that Tasha might be biting more than she can chew…

Entrances for the next match took place. Tom Hannifan noted that at Rebellion it’ll be Team Tommy Dreamer vs. Team Bully Ray. Hannifan noted that Yuya Uemura was confirmed to be on Dreamer’s team while The Good Hands are a part of Bully’s team. Hannifan noted that there will be five members on each team…

4. Bully Ray, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch vs. Tommy Dreamer, Yuya Uemura, and Darren McCarty. Skyler and Dreamer started the match. Dreamer dominated early on, leading to Hotch tagging in. Hotch ate a Bionic Elbow from Dreamer. Yuya tagged in and gave Hotch a hip toss and a few elbow drops. Skyler tagged in and took a few armdrags from Yuya. Dreamer tagged in and hit Skyler with a neckbreaker.

Yuya tagged in and hit Skyler with an elbow drop. Bully gave Dreamer a cheap shot when he tagged in. The heels cut the ring in half on Dreamer. Dreamer taunted Dreamer and McCarty. Bully kept mentioning Tommy’s kids to Tommy. Dreamer fired up with a kick and DDT. Skyler and McCarty tagged in. McCarty took out The Good Hands with lariats. McCarty gave Hotch a Thesz Press. McCarty dumped The Good Hands to ringside. Yuya hit The Good Hands with a dive.

McCarty demanded Bully enter the ring. Bully teased a face-off, but ducked out to ringside. Hotch tried to blindside McCarty, but took a punch to the gut. McCarty hit Hotch with a Stunner for the win.

Darren McCarty, Tommy Dreamer, and Yuya Uemura defeated Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Bully Ray via pinfall in 5:46.

Kenny King ran out to attack Dreamer. Masha Slammovich also ran out to attack Tommy. Frankie Kazarian and Killer Kelly ran out to help Tommy dispose of the heels. The babyfaces stood tall to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: A fun match with some celebrity involvement. As usual, The Good Hands played their Good Hand role well by making their opponents look good. I’m interested a bit in The Team Bully vs. Team Tommy match at Rebellion, but at the same time I feel like the weak link of the match is Tommy Dreamer taking the spotlight from everyone. I still feel that Bully Ray has proven he can be a main event player in 2023 and that this Busted Open feud is holding him back. Can Bully just Bully Bomb Tommy through a table and get it over with?

A Josh Alexander vignette aired. It focused on Josh’s record setting reign as Impact World Champion…

Pictures were shown of Jordynne Grace looking insanely jackked at a bodybuilding competition. Hannifan noted that Grace won the competition in Atlanta…

John’s Thoughts: Someone send Joydynne Grace to the next season of Physical 100!

A replay was shown of Deonna Purrazzo defeating Gisele Shaw to earn a knockouts title shot at Rebellion…

The show cut to Deonna Purrazzo cutting a promo in a dark room. Deonna said she her past 18 months have been a roller coaster. She said she went from being a 4 time singles champion and tag team champion with her best friend (Chelsea Green) to having nothing. Deonna said “nothing” is bad for some, but for The Virtuosa it’s a blank canvas, allowing for creativity. Deonna said she came to Impact with that same blank canvas and proved she is limitless.

Deonna said she doesn’t know if she’s going to just face Grace, or face Mickie too. Deonna said Grace has never beaten her. Deonna said she hasn’t beaten James though. Deonna said she’s going to start a new age of the Virtuosa when she becomes the new Knockouts Champion…

Entrances for the next match took place…

5. Eddie Edwards vs. PCO. PCO dominated the early punch exchange. Eddie turned the tables with an eye poke. PCO dragged Eddie to the top rope and hit him with a Frankensteiner. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]

Eddie worked on PCO with methodical offense at ringside. PCO blocked a Tiger Driver with a backdrop. PCO no-sold a Belly to Belly suplex and hit Eddie with a lariat. Eddie brawled with PCO on the top rope and hit him with a Superplex. Tom Hannifan recapped this feud, which started during the Honor No More days. PCO zipped down his jacket and dared Eddie to chop him. Both men traded Fighting Spirit Chops. Eddie pressured PCO to the corner. PCO came back by pressuring Eddie with chops.

PCO dumped Eddie to ringside. PCO ran the ropes and hit Eddie with a Suicide Cannonball. PCO chokeslammed Eddie on the apron.[c]

PCO hit Eddie with a DDT. PCO hit Eddie with a De-animator on the apron. PCO went for a Stinger Splash, but Eddie tossed the referee into PCO’s path. REF BUMP!!! PCO hit Eddie with a Scorpion Death Drop. PCO went for a PCO-sault, but Alisha Edwards ran out and begged PCO not to attack Eddie. Alisha hit PCO with a kendo stick. Eddie gave PCO a Buckle Bomb and Underhook Suplex. Eddie hit PCO with the Boston Knee Party for the win.

Eddie Edwards defeated PCO via pinfall in 8:10 of on-air time.

PCO flopped a bit and recovered, Frankenstein’s monster style. PCO chased Eddie and Alisha Edwards to the back. PCO tried to catch up to Eddie’s car, but the married couple drove off…

John’s Thoughts: So? Alisha was the attacker? They teased Kenny King as the attacker, so this might be another red herring. One person that would be a satisifying reveal would be Davey Richards (though, I forget. Isn’t he retiring again?). The match was solid, but it looks like the never-ending Eddie vs. PCO feud will continue.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from the commentary table. Rehwoldt wondered if we finally found out who ran PCO over. Hannifan joked that Alisha is redefining the term “ride or die”. The following segments were advertised for next week: Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw, Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka, Callihan and Alan Angels vs. Dirty Dango and Joe Hendry, a Mickie James health update, and Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian for the man advantage at the Hardcore War. Rehwoldt sent the show to Kevin Kelly’s weekly New Japan plug…

The commentary team ran through the advertised Rebellion PPV card so far. Hannifan noted that Santino Marella will be wrestling his first televised wrestling match in 9 years…

The camera focused on Josh Alexander’s locker room. Hannifan noted that the next segment will be Josh Alexander formally relinquishing the Impact World Title…

Scott D’Amore was the moderator in the ring. Kushida and Steve Maclin were also in the ring. D’Amore talked about how great the title reign of Josh Alexander was and how it was coming to an end. D’Amore then hyped up Kushida vs. Steve Maclin for the vacant title. Alexander then called for Alexander to relinquish the title. Josh Alexander made his entrance. He had an arm brace.

Josh’s wife Jen Alexander carried their son Jett to the ring. Jen was crying. Scott said this is the least enjoyable moment he’s shared with Josh due to the circumstances. Josh soaked in “Walking Weapon” chants. Josh was choked up and said he loves the crowd. Josh said wrestling is all about opportunities. He said he’s seen wrestlers quit before they get an opportunity and he’s seen other get countless opportunities and not make the most out of it.

Josh said he’s had grinded 14 years on the Canadian Independent scene grinding for an opportunity. Josh said Scott slapped on his chest a contract for Impact 4 years ago. Josh said ever since then, he’s never looked back. Josh said he busted his ass, taken risk, burned the candles on both end. He said all he wanted to do is pay Scott and The Impact fans back for the opportunity he was blessed with. Josh said as talented as he may be, his work ethic is what separates him from the rest.

Josh said he stands here as the longest reigning world champion in the company’s history. He said he eclipsed AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, Sting, and many others. He said he stands above them all as the best. A “best world champ” chant ensued. Josh was sobbing at this point. Josh said he’s circled this week’s Impact on the calendar a long time ago because Canada is where he was raised and given a chance to become one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Josh noted that a torn triceps took away his opportunity to wrestle in front of his home crowd. Josh said while he’s out indefinitely, he gets to go back to where it began. Josh said he gets to be an Impact fan again, and watch Impact alongside his son Jett. Josh then hyped a new champion being crowned at Rebellion. The crowd chanted in favor of Kushida. Josh noted that Kushida is one of the most ruthless wrestlers in the world.

Josh said he knows first hand how dangerous the Hoverboard lock is and that the hold can make Maclin tap out. Josh then told Maclin that he really wishes that Maclin could fight him one-on-one. He said he’s been following Maclin ever since he kicked down the doors in Impact. Josh said as ruthless as Maclin is, that doesn’t mean he’ll be world champion; but we’ll find out at Rebellion. Josh laid out a challenge to Kushida and Maclin and said he hopes to regain the title he never lost.

Josh said he was going to keep his chin up in the center of the ring and respectfully relinquish the world title. Josh tried to hand Scott the title, but Josh’s son Jett jumped in and stole world title (Awwwwwwww! That got me in the heart!). Jett ran to his crying mom with the title belt. The crowd showered Jett with “new champ” chants. Josh got on his knees and talked his son into giving him back the title belt. Josh handed the title belt to Scott to relinquish the title.

Maclin said now that all the soap opera bullshit is done, Scott needs to just hand Maclin the title. He said he’s been obsessed with the title from day one and Alexander has been ducking him forever. Maclin said that Josh fears him and this injury is just a way out. Maclin told Jett that he was going to teach Jett a lesson. Alexander took off the arm brace. D’Amore got in Maclin’s face and backed down Maclin, yelling that Maclin is heartless by provoking Josh in front of his family.

D’Amore said that it’s Maclin who’s being a coward. D’Amore noted that Maclin could have got a title shot before because Josh always gives out open challenges. D’Amore noted that Mike Bailey and Bobby Fish took the challenge. D’Amore said Josh gave Maclin a title shot two weeks ago, but Maclin tucked tail and ran like a “Coward son of a bitch”. D’Amore said the only way Maclin is getting the title is if he wins. D’Amore said he supposed to be unbiased, but he hopes Kushida wins. D’Amore reminded Maclin that Kushida made Maclin’s ass tap out.

Maclin said he may have tapped out, but he did it for a reason. He said nothing was on the line, and he was trying to stay healthy, unlike Josh. He said it’s all strategy. He said he’s not going to be prideful like Josh and stay in the hoverboard lock like an idiot. Maclin said at Rebellion you’re looking at the next world champion. Maclin got in Kushida’s face and called him a speedbump. Kushida put Maclin in the Hoverboard Lock, but Maclin rolled to ringside. Kushida hit Maclin at ringside with a flip dive. Kushida posed with the world title to close Impact…

John’s Thoughts: Splendid segment! It’s pretty awesome to have Scott D’Amore back because his absence was noticeable when Santino was running around doing comedy skits all over the show. This was a wonderful title relinquishment segment and subsequent setup for Kushida vs. Steve Maclin. Josh Alexander runs out there and cuts one of the best promos of his career. It was awesome and heartfelt. The MVP of the segment for me was Josh’s son Jett when he ran out of nowhere and hijacked the world title.

Someone give Josh’s son a future world title shot! A part of me wants to see a kids pro wrestling league where Maxel Hardy, Jett Alexander, and Quill Gargano are feuding over the world title. Terrorizing Josh’s family may be a bit overdone, but Maclin was really good in using that tactic here. I joke about D’Amore being the biggest no-seller in Impact, but him getting in Maclin’s face was good here. His passionate promo added even more pathos to the segment. I’m sold not only on Maclin winning the title, but I’m also sold on a future Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin showdown match whenever Josh gets healthy. Prayers to Josh Alexander and prayers to this injury just being a minor detour on his career.

I feel like with the return of Scott D’Amore to television, Impact has, at least for one week, gone back to the awesome form it was in 2022. Good wrestling, logical segments, logical storyline progression. This is the Impact we’ve grown to love in 2022. The Impact that has those that watch it rooting for Scott D’Amore as their booker of the year (I also wonder if Mr. No Nonsense Lance Storm also has a hand in the credible storytelling).