NWA 312 pay-per-view lineup: The card for tonight’s FITE.TV event headlined by Tyrus vs. Chris Adonis for the NWA Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA 312 pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Highland Park, Illinois at Studio One.

-Tyrus vs. Chris Adonis for the NWA Championship

-Kamille vs. La Rosa Negra for the NWA Women’s Championship

-“La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf vs. “Magnum Muscle” Matthew Mims and Dak Draper for the NWA Tag Team Titles

-Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate vs. “Pretty Empowered” Ella Envy and Roxy for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Cyon vs. EC3 for the NWA National Championship

-Kerry Morton vs. Joe Alonzo for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

-Kenzie Page vs. Max the Impaler in the tournament final to become the first NWA Women’s TV Champion

-The Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender to the NWA National Championship

-Thom Latimer vs. Bully Ray

-JR Kratos vs. Yabo the Clown

-(Pre-Show) “The Country Gentlemen” AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews vs. “The SVGS” Jax Dane and Blake Troop for the NWA U.S. Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) Natala Markova vs. Labrava Escobar

-(Pre-Show) Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox vs. Daisy Kill and Talos

-(Pre-Show) Sal the Pal vs. Gaagz the Gymp in a hair vs. mask strap match

Powell’s POV: NWA 312 is available for $24.99 via FITE.TV. The main card starts at 8CT/7ET, and the one-hour pre-show will be available via the NWA YouTube page at 7CT/8ET.