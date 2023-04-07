What's happening...

04/07 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Athena vs. Miyu Yamashita for the ROH Women’s Title, Wheeler Yuta vs. Christopher Daniels for the ROH Pure Title, Jay Lethal vs. Darius Martin, Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams, Rush and Dralistico vs. The Infantry, Tony Nese vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe and Lucha Bros vs. Shane Taylor, JD Drake, and Anthony Henry

April 7, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

New Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews the latest edition of ROH on HonorClub: Athena vs. Miyu Yamashita for the ROH Women’s Title, Wheeler Yuta vs. Christopher Daniels for the ROH Pure Title, Jay Lethal vs. Darius Martin, Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams, Rush and Dralistico vs. The Infantry, Tony Nese vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe and Lucha Bros vs. Shane Taylor, JD Drake, and Anthony Henry, and more (16:08)…

Click here for the April 7 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.