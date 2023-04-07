04/07 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Athena vs. Miyu Yamashita for the ROH Women’s Title, Wheeler Yuta vs. Christopher Daniels for the ROH Pure Title, Jay Lethal vs. Darius Martin, Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams, Rush and Dralistico vs. The Infantry, Tony Nese vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe and Lucha Bros vs. Shane Taylor, JD Drake, and Anthony Henry

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

New Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews the latest edition of ROH on HonorClub: Athena vs. Miyu Yamashita for the ROH Women’s Title, Wheeler Yuta vs. Christopher Daniels for the ROH Pure Title, Jay Lethal vs. Darius Martin, Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams, Rush and Dralistico vs. The Infantry, Tony Nese vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe and Lucha Bros vs. Shane Taylor, JD Drake, and Anthony Henry, and more (16:08)…

Click here for the April 7 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

