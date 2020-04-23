ROH hosting trivia night with wrestlers and fans

CategoriesNEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced that they will be hosting a trivia night on April 30 on Zoom. The trivia questions will pertain to ROH, and Ian Riccaboni will serve as the host. The listed talent participating includes Matt Taven, Joe Hendry, Session Moth Martina, Quinn McKay, Beer City Bruiser, Amy Rose and Dak Draper. Read more about the trivia night and how you can take part via ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: This seems like a fun event. ROH is looking for teams between three and ten players and you must be 18 or older to play. Good luck if you get to take part.



