“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on facing The Briscoes at ROH Supercard of Honor, only working one match with The Young Bucks thus far, and their desire to work with Bret Hart

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with "FTR" Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

On Bret Hart: “He’s that guy that just touched lives. So for us to be able to say that there has been so many legends that we’ve lost in the past couple of years that I would have loved to have gotten the chance to work with, like we never got to work with Bobby Eaton, stuff like that, I don’t want to miss out on those anymore. So there’s a chance that even if it’s just for one night or it’s just backstage where he’s talking to us, giving advice, that’s cool with me. I don’t know. Whatever could be possible. I’m not going to add any fuel to that fire. But even if it’s just a one night thing, where he’s backstage, hanging out, just giving advice to people, that would be cool just to get to work with Bret and let him know how much he’s influenced us, even though he already knows because we talked about it nonstop.”

Dax Harwood on facing The Briscoes at ROH Supercard of Honor: “You have the opportunity to see two tag teams who are two of the greatest tag teams, definitely of the generation, but arguably two of the greatest tag teams of all time. And you have the opportunity one time to see it for the first time, and that’s in Dallas. So that should be celebrated. That should be something they should be looking forward to. I know I’m looking forward to it. Those guys have a lot of parallels and a lot of similarities to me and Cash, but also there are differences as well. We have the same mindset when it comes to matches. We have the same thought process. But they’re from Delaware and we’re from Carolina. We’re Carolina boys, and we think we’re a little tougher than they are and they think they’re tougher than we are. But ultimately it comes down to who thinks who was the best, and I think that, on a shoot, they think they are better than us. We’ve met them one time before, and it was different pleasantries, but I think they really think they’re better at tag team wrestling than we are.”

Harwood on feuding with the Young Bucks: “That’s what we came to AEW for. That’s what we thought when we got here and had one match with them. Tore the house down. Then we never heard from them again for a year and a half. Whenever you’re in competition with the bosses and the bosses understand you’re here, but they position themselves right here, that gets a little heated backstage. So I thought, me and Cash both thought we were going to have multiple matches with them and change the world of tag team wrestling. But I think it would put too much of a spotlight on us and maybe take a little bit away from them. So we haven’t heard from them since November of 2020. I wish somebody could tell me why.”

Other topics include Arn Anderson, the legacy of FTR, their run in NXT, WWE, AEW, AAA, Bret Hart’s best matches, Dax match vs CM Punk, and more.