AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the show headlined by Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 979,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.046 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.38 rating, down from last week’s 0.41 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.55 rating on USA Network. The NBA won Wednesday night by finishing first and second in the cable ratings with an ESPN doubleheader.