AEW Dynamite/Collision results (11/19): Powell’s live review of Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata in a non-title match, Kenny Omega’s return, AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament matches

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite/Collision (Dynamite episode 320, Collision episode 120)

November 19, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max



[Hour One] Excalibur opened the show by running through the lineup for the three-hour block. Excalibur was joined on commentary by Bryan Danielson and Tony Schiavone, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Excalibur reminded viewers that the Full Gear countdown special would air after tonight’s Collision. Once Bobby Lashley and Ricochet were in the ring, Ricochet took the mic after the bell rang and spoke about the Philadelphia Eagles. He said his wife is the only good thing that’s come out of Massachusetts. The crowd responded with “shut the f— up” chants, and Ricochet continued to bring up new topics…

1. Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) vs. Ricochet (w/Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun) for the No. 1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear. Ricochet was still talking when the opening bell rang. Lashley picked up Ricochet and tossed him onto his allies on the floor. Lashley took out Ricochet at ringside and then sent Kaun into the timekeepers’ area.

Back in the ring, Ricochet avoided a spear and then failed to pin Lashley while using the ropes for leverage. Lashley regained offensive control and performed a spinebuster before spearing and pinning Ricochet.

Bobby Lashley beat Ricochet in 3:15 to earn the first spot in the Casino Gauntlet match.

Powell’s POV: When I think of AEW wrestlers who seem like they might be interested in defending the AEW National Championship at independent shows, Lashley near the bottom of the list. I’m not crazy about Ricochet losing quickly and dominantly, but perhaps it’s because the plan is for him to bounce back by winning the Casino Gauntlet match on Saturday.

Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata stood on the interview set. Joe said he was told when he arrived that if he interfered in Shibata’s match with Hangman Page, he would lose his AEW World Championship shot at Full Gear. Joe said Page has the company behind him. Joe said Shibata begins Page’s payment, and then he will collect in full at Full Gear…

Excalibur hyped upcoming segments…

Footage aired of “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson watching their match at AEW Full Gear 2020 when they teamed with Kenny Omega. Renee Paquette asked the Bucks if they would join the Don Callis Family. Callis showed up and told the Bucks to go show the world why they are the best tag team on the planet, and then the Bucks could give the rubes their answer about joining his family…

The Bucks made their entrances with Callis providing the over-the-top introduction, and then SkyFlight’s entrance followed…

2. Josh Alexander and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “SkyFlight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin (w/Christopher Daniels, Leila Grey). Don Callis sat in on commentary. Exclaibur said referee Rick Knox drew the assignment for the match (he seems to “draw” every Young Bucks match). Alexander and the Bucks were in offensive control going into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

The Bucks were setting up for a double-team move on Sky when Alexander tagged himself into the match. The Bucks weren’t pleased. Darius tagged in and hit a standing Spanish Fly and a DDT on Alexander, which led to a near fall. A short time later, the Bucks started a superkick party, and then set up Dante for a BTE Trigger, but he pulled the Bucks’ arms to make them collide. The Bucks came back and hit a BTE Driver on Dante. Alexander put Dante in an ankle lock and got the submission win.

Josh Alexander and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated “SkyFlight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin in 10:40.

Don Callis entered the ring after the match, and then Mark Davis, Rocky Romero, and Hechicero came out and joined him. Callis said the world was waiting for the Bucks to make the official announcement that they will join his family. The fans booed. Callis said the Bucks had entrances, limos, and big matches again. Callis said AEW can be a very dangerous place. He said bad things could happen to the Bucks if they don’t have a family. Callis said he’d hate to see what happened to Kenny Omega happen to the Bucks.

Kenny Omega made his entrance and brought a chair with him. Omega used the chair on Davis and Romero at ringside, and then entered the ring and worked over Alexander. The Bucks eventually pulled Omega off. Omega wasn’t happy with them.

Alexander clipped the back of Omega’s leg and put him in an ankle lock. Callis told Alexander to let Omega go. Callis told the Bucks they didn’t have to say they were in the family; they just needed to grab Omega and give him a BTE Trigger. Callis threw a kick at Omega. The Bucks grabbed Omega’s arms.

“Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus came out. Perry had a shovel, and Luchasaurus brought out a vacuum cleaner. The Bucks and the Callis family members fled to ringside. The fans sang the Jurassic Express entrance theme. Omega limped to sell his ankle injury…

Powell’s POV: There was no reason to think the Bucks would decline tonight because they are scheduled to team with Alexander against Omega, Perry, and Luchasaurus at Full Gear. It was clever to have Callis ask for their answer and then switch to saying they could hit Omega with the BTE Trigger instead. Based on this crowd’s reaction, the fans are ready to embrace a Young Bucks turn and reunite with Omega.

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron spoke with Renee Paquette on the backstage interview set. Cameron spoke about how they scratch and claw and will become the first AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions. Willow and Cameron chanted their “Babes of Wrath” tag team name…

The broadcast team was shown at their ringside desk, and they acknowledged the death of Bob Caudle. Schiavone spoke highly about working with Caudle and praised him as a person. Schiavone mentioned the names of Caudle’s family members before telling him to rest in peace. A memorial graphic for Caudle appeared on the screen… [C]

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Mike Bailey (Kevin Knight) vs. Shelton Benjamin (MVP) for the No. 2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear. MVP sat in on commentary. Excalibur announced that the Continental Classic will start on next week’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite. Bailey kicked Benjamin off the apron. Bailey dove over the top rope, but Benjamin stuffed it and slammed him before a PIP break. [C]

MVP said he gets frustrated with Benjamin at times because of what he was doing in the ring. MVP yelled at Benjamin to stop playing with his food so they could go eat. Bailey hit a standing shooting star press. MVP yelled that you don’t win matches by flying through the air. Benjamin applied an armbar, but Benjamin powered him up for a slam, but Bailey held on, and then both men tumbled over the top rope to the floor.

Back in the ring, Bailey applied another armbar that Benjamin escaped. MVP said that for a nominal fee, he could help Bailey with his grappling. Bailey rolled up Benjamin for a two count. When they stood up, Benjamin superkicked Bailey and then covered him for the win, but referee Paul Turner stopped counting for some reason. MVP entered the ring, then went to the floor. Benjamin suplexed Bailey, hit him with a high knee in the corner, and then superkicked him again before getting the three count.

Shelton Benjamin defeated Mike Bailey in roughly 12:00 to earn the No. 2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear.

Excalibur hyped a tag team match for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure what happened with that aborted pin. Bailey extended his leg like he was reaching for the ropes with his foot. Perhaps he was supposed to get his foot on the bottom rope, but he was nowhere near it. Perhaps they were thrown off by the confusion, but the broadcast team didn’t make a big enough fuss over Lashley and Benjamin being the first two entrants in the Casino Gauntlet. The obvious question is whether they will fight one another or work together.

[Hour Two] Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir made their entrance through the crowd. Daniel Garcia met up with them, and they headed to the ring while Excalibur recapped the Blood & Guts match. Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy made their entrances…

4. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli (w/Marina Shafir, Daniel Garcia) vs. Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy. Strong set up Castagnoli for a suplex, but Moxley clipped the back of Strong’s leg. Cassidy checked in and sent Castagnoli to the floor. Cassidy went for a dive, but Castagnoli caught him and pressed him over his head before dumping him on the barricade. All four men were on the other side of the barricade before the PIP break. [C]