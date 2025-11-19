What's happening...

11/19 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 384): Will Pruett previews AEW Full Gear

November 19, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer Will Pruett previewing the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featuring Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship, Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Will Pruett (Episode 384).

