AEW News: Powerhouse Hobbs shares an injury update

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Powerhouse Hobbs announced via social media (see below) that he underwent surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon. Hobbs also shared footage from his first physical therapy session.

Powell’s POV: Hobbs did not provide a timeline for his return from the injury he suffered during a match with Jon Moxley on the April 24 edition of AEW Dynamite. Online medical guides list the recovery time from patellar surgery as ranging from six weeks for a mild injury to anywhere from six to twelve months for more severe injuries. Here’s wishing Hobbs the very best in his recovery.