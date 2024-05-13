AEW News: Powerhouse Hobbs shares an injury update

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW wrestler Powerhouse Hobbs announced via social media (see below) that he underwent surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon. Hobbs also shared footage from his first physical therapy session.
1st PT session
3 week post op
Patellar tenon repair #BigBlacknJacked #TheBluePrint #Monstar pic.twitter.com/AOOswVhkzj
— “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) May 13, 2024
Powell’s POV: Hobbs did not provide a timeline for his return from the injury he suffered during a match with Jon Moxley on the April 24 edition of AEW Dynamite. Online medical guides list the recovery time from patellar surgery as ranging from six weeks for a mild injury to anywhere from six to twelve months for more severe injuries. Here’s wishing Hobbs the very best in his recovery.
