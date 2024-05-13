AEW/ROH wrestler cleared to return from a broken jaw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW and ROH wrestler Anthony Henry announced via social media (see below) that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring from a broken jaw. Henry suffered the injury during a Deadlock Pro Wrestling match with Bryan Keith on March 10.
Powell’s POV: Henry was amount the wrestlers cut by AEW on April 1. He was rehired by the company shortly thereafter. Henry teams with JD Drake as The Workhorsemen.
Your boy is cleared and might be returning this week…keep your eyes open! #workhorsemen pic.twitter.com/IGgc7MxLVp
— Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) May 13, 2024
