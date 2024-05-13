AEW/ROH wrestler cleared to return from a broken jaw

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW and ROH wrestler Anthony Henry announced via social media (see below) that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring from a broken jaw. Henry suffered the injury during a Deadlock Pro Wrestling match with Bryan Keith on March 10.

Powell’s POV: Henry was amount the wrestlers cut by AEW on April 1. He was rehired by the company shortly thereafter. Henry teams with JD Drake as The Workhorsemen.