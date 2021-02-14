Impact Wrestling and NJPW working together

What's happening...

February 14, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling released a video at the end of Saturday’s No Surrender event spotlighting David Finlay and Juice Robinson from New Japan Pro Wrestling. “The door has been kicked open,” reads an Impact tweet that includes the video (watch below).

Powell’s POV: So NJPW is now working with AEW and Impact Wrestling. It’s worth nothing that AEW is also working with the NWA. It’s good news for the companies and even better news for fans of the companies.

