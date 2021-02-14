2/13 Impact Wrestling No Surrender results: Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer for the Impact World Championship, The Good Brothers vs. Private Party vs. James Storm and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles, TJP vs. Rohit Raju for the X Division Title

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling No Surrender

Streamed February 13, 2021 on Impact Plus

Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios



1. Rosemary, Crazzy Steve, and Black Taurus beat Tenille Dashwood, Larry D, and Acey Romero.

2. Hernandez and Brian Myers over Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona.

3. Jake Something beat Deaner (w/Eric Young, Joe Doering).

4. Josh Alexander beat Daivari, Suicide, Willie Mack, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, and Blake Christian in a Triple Threat Revolver Match to earn a future shot at the X Division Title.

5. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz bet Havok and Nevaeh in a Texas Tornado match to retain the Impact Tag Titles.

6. TJP defeated Rohit Raju (w/Mahabali Shera) to retain the X Division Title.

7. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB beat Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan.

8. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated “Private Party” Marq Quen & Isaiah Kassidy (w/Matt Hardy) and James Storm & Chris Sabin in a Triple Threat to retain the Impact Tag Titles.

9. Rich Swann beat Tommy Dreamer to retain the Impact World Championship.