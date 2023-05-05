05/05 Powell’s AEW Rampage audio review: The Firm Deletion with Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, and Ethan Page, Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance, El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo, TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Gia Scott

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Rampage: The Firm Deletion with Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, and Ethan Page, Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance, El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo, TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Gia Scott, and more (12:43)…

Click here to stream or download the May 5 AEW Rampage audio review.

