WWE Smackdown results (9/13): Barnett’s review of Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a cage match for the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens and a partner vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,307)

Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena

Aired live September 13, 2024 on USA Network

Michael Cole welcomed the TV audience to the show. The opening featured a new song, which was Neva Play by Megan Thee Stallion. Triple H was announced and made his way to the ring to open the show. He reminisced about the first episode of Smackdown where he faced The Rock. Triple H said there was no better place to be than right here, right now sold out in Seattle, and there was no better way to start it off than with a match for the WWE Championship inside of a steel cage. He asked the crowd “Are you ready?” and proceed to welcome them to Smackdown. Some pyro went off and the cage lowering music was lowered. Corey Graves joined Michael Cole on commentary.

They made some introductions and then called up a video package that summarized the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. After the video package, Solo Sikoa was out first, and walked out alone. He was then followed by Cody Rhodes. Alicia Taylor made ring introductions.

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship: Cody landed some strikes early, but got stuffed on an attempt to throw Solo into the cage. Solo charged back with some elbows and a running hip attack in the corner. He wound up for another one, but Cody got out of the way and tossed Cody into a couple of the steel cage walls. Cody hit the ropes, and Solo recovered enough to back body drop him into the cage. He then followed up with a body block and a hip attack and smashed Cody into the cage wall…[c]

My Take: The first hour is commercial free. A strong start to the show with a surprising new intro.

Cody ended up tied up in a tree of woe in the corner, and Solo managed to hit a flying headbutt. Cody popped up bleeding, and Solo continued the assault by tossing him head first into the cage. Solo then attacked the forehead of Rhodes with more headbutts, and taunted the crowd. Cody attempted a disaster kick after getting to his feet, but Solo caught him and powerbombed him into the cage. Solo attempted another powerbomb, but Cody managed to grab the cage and climb it a bit. He then leapt off and landed a cutter and covered for a near fall.

Cody climbed the cage again, but Solo pulled him back into the ring. He then attempted to climb himself, but Cody met up on the top rope as they both met at the top of the cage. Cody got the advantage with some strikes and attempted an escape, but Solo grabbed him and suplexed him back into the cage with a bit of awkwardness. Thankfully both men seemed to land safely. Solo covered for a two count. Solo then pulled Solo to his feet and landed two Spinning Solos and covered again for another close near fall.

Solo teased a Samoan Spike, but Cody blocked and started a comeback. He landed a running forearm and a disaster kick, followed by a Cody Cutter for a near fall of his own. Solo fired back with a hip attack in the corner and a Samoan Drop. He then climbed to the top, and landed a big splash for another near fall. Charles Robinson checked on Cody Rhodes to make sure he could continue. Cody was able to crawl to the corner. Solo turned his back to Cody, who tried to crawl out the door, but was eventually pulled back in.

Cody surprised Solo with a CrossRhodes and covered, but only got a two count. Cody then climbed to the top of the cage and dove onto Solo with a Flying Cross Body, but it amounted to yet another close near fall. He then attempted to crawl out the door, but Solo closed the cage on his face. Solo then attempted a Spike, but Cody ducked and delivered another CrossRhodes and got the win.

Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa to retain the WWE Championship at 16:34

After the match, The Bloodline surrounded the ring and began climbing their way in. Solo got to his feet and delivered a Samoan Spike. The rest of the Bloodline found their way in and continued the beat down. Fatu landed a Moonsault, and then Cody commanded him to head to the top of the cage. As he was about to leap onto Cody again, Roman Reigns’ music hit and he made his way out to the ring. Roman climbed into the cage and closed the door behind him.

He easily demolished Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, but was jumped from behind by Solo. The numbers advantage paid off momentarily, but Roman popped up and hit Solo with a Superman Punch. Jacob Fatu pulled Solo out of the cage door, and Roman invited Fatu in for a fight. As they were ready to square off, Solo pulled Fatu to the outside. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa jumped Reigns again from behind, requiring Cody to jump in and make the save. Cody and Roman stared down Solo and Fatu to end the segment.

My Take: A match that ended up better than their Summerslam encounter. I predicted earlier today on Dot Net Weekly that I thought Roman might return here to set up a tag match, and for once the show didn’t make an ass out of me. It feels like a big time match that could easily headline Bad Blood.

Nick Aldis was interviewed backstage by Kathy Kelly, and he said everyone has been sequestered to their locker rooms. He said Solo Sikoa reached out with a challenge, and that the night is far from over. Michin was in the along with Piper Niven, who was accompanied by Chelsea Green.

2. Piper Niven vs. Michin: The action spilled outside immediately, where Michin landed a suicide dive onto Piper. Chelsea Green got in her face, but got kicked in the head for her trouble. Michin then hit Chelsea with a kendo stick, but Piper surprised her with a cannonball off the apron. Back in the ring, both women ended up on the turnbuckles in the corner, and Michin pulled Piper back in the ring with a suplex. She quickly followed up with Eat Defeat and covered for the win.

Michin defeated Piper Niven at 2:20

After the match, Chelsea quickly got involved and attacked Michin from behind. Piper then hit a running senton, and Chelsea then landed an Unprettyher onto a trash can. Kevin Owens and his mystery partner was plugged for later…[c]

My Take: Piper had a nose bleed, so I’m not sure if that match got called early because of an injury or if this was the plan from the start, but it felt like it ended pretty abruptly.