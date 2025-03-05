AEW Dynamite results (3/5): Powell’s live review of Adam Copeland vs. Wheeler Yuta, the Swerve Strickland and Ricochet contract signing, Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 283)

March 5, 2025 in Sacramento, California at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

[Hour One] Pyro shot off on the building while Excalibur checked in on commentary with Ian Riccaboni and Taz. There was a contract signing table in the ring…

MJF stood somewhere outside and spoke about how he normally likes to play with his food, but Hangman Page made him angry. MJF said he’s not hard to find. MJF got close to the camera and said, “Hangman, let’s ride”…

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and introduced Swerve Strickland for the contract signing segment. Prince Nana came out first and danced while he and Swerve headed to the ring. Schiavone said the winner of the match at Revolution will become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship. Schiavone introduced Ricochet, who headed to the ring wearing a suit and a Philadelphia Eagles hat.

Excalibur said Swerve and Brody King vs. Ricochet and Kazuchika Okada would be the main event of Dynamite. Once Ricochet sat down, Schiavone asked him where the Embassy robe that he stole is. Ricochet said the robe belongs to him and it was getting some modifications, but he would bring it to Revolution. Swerve held up his hand to calm down Nana.

Ricochet took a jab at Swerve by saying at least his house can’t be burnt down again. Swerve told Ricochet to sign the contract. Ricochet said Swerve was lucky that he’s giving him a rematch. Ricochet said Swerve mocked and bullied him. Ricochet said that in the face of that, he still beat Swerve.

Swerve told Ricochet to sign the contract. Ricochet said he would, then spoke about how he’s one step away from achieving his goal of becoming AEW World Champion. He said he’s focused on Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland. Ricochet signed the contract. Ricochet told Swerve not to let down Nana.

Swerve told Ricochet to shut up and spoke about how he’s an annoying, entitled, little prick. Swerve said he’ll expose Ricochet as the coward that he said he was. Swerve recalled Ricochet using a pair of scissors and leaving him bleeding. He said the biggest mistake Ricochet made was leaving him breathing.

Swerve told Ricochet said he won’t just run through Ricochet, he’s going to put him in the ground while en route to getting the AEW World Championship back. Swerve said the two things that Ricochet will be remembered for is that Swerve briefly revived his career and his ring announcer wife. Swerve signed the contract.

Swerve stood up and looked to the crowd while the fans chanted “holy shit.” Ricochet stood up and pulled out the golden scissors. Ricochet turned Swerve around to stab him, but Swerve grabbed his arm, pulled out a pair of scissors, and stabbed Ricochet’s head. Ricochet bled and sold in the ring while Swerve and Nana headed to the back…

The broadcast team ran through the show’s lineup and added Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage, which they said would be coming up next…

A video package touted that AEW pay-per-views will be available via Prime Video starting with Revolution…

Will Ospreay made his entrance for the eight-man tag team match heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The contract signing segment was solid with Swerve coming off cool while Ricochet did his annoying heel act. I’m surprised that Swerve got some revenge with the scissors spot. Hopefully Ricochet will get his heat back during the tag team main event. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight because he’s depressed about his hero John Cena turning heel. I might be making that up. Either way, Jake will join me on on Friday for the Dot Net Weekly audio show and on Sunday night for our same night audio review of AEW Revolution that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

The remainder of the entrances for the opening match took place while ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions. Don Callis came out with the heel team…

1. Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage. The broadcast team said Keith was on loan to the Callis Family for the night. Don Callis sat in on commentary. The heels had Cassidy isolated heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Callis stood up from the broadcast table and put the boots to Cassidy, who was down at ringside. Hobbs eventually took a hot tag and traded punches with Davis before knocking him down with a shoulder block. Hobbs went back and forth throwing clotheslines at Archer and Cage, who eventually clotheslines one another accidentally.

Hobbs suplexed Davis and then whipped Ospreay and Briscoe at him in the corner. Cassidy climbed on the back of Hobbs, who then splashed Davis in the corner. Hobbs put Cassidy on his shoulders and then Cassidy dropped an elbow on Davis. Hobbs went for the pin, but Keith broke it up.

Hobbs no-sold Keith’s offense and lowered the straps on his singlet while the fans chanted “you f—ed up.” Keith hit Hobbs with a thrust to the throat to go on the offensive briefly. Hobbs tagged in Ospreay, who hit a springboard flying forearm on Keith.

Hobbs took out Davis and then caught Keith with a kick on the ropes before rolling him up for a two count. Davis ran in and took a spinebuster from Hobbs, who was then put down by a uranage from Cage. Cassidy DDT’d Cage, who rolled to the floor. Cassidy did a suicide dive and DDT’d Cage on the floor.

Cassidy went to the ropes and was cut off by Keith, who superplexed him. Briscoe and worked over Keith with a series of forearms and then suplexed him. Archer put Briscoe down with a clothesline. Archer went to ringside and grabbed a chair. Briscoe punched the chair into Archer’s face.

Briscoe set up the chair and then used it to launch over the top rope and onto Cage and Archer at ringside. Ospreay hit an OsCutter on Keith and then followed up with the Hidden Blade before pinning him to win the match.

Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy defeated Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage in 15:05.

After the match, Cage and Archer teamed up to slam Hobbs onto the ring steps at ringside. Davis put Ospreay down with a sleeper. Archer put his foot on Ospreay’s head and then motioned to the stage.

Kyle Fletcher made a slow entrance while Taz explained that Fletcher knew Ospreay was dead in the water. Davis sat in the corner while Cage and Archer held Ospreay’s arms. Fletcher threw a series of punches at Ospreay and then worked him over with kicks and more punches until Davis pulled him off.

Fletcher barked at Davis and told him that he needs to learn his place and do as he’s told. Fletcher made Davis pick up a chair and then told him to hit Ospreay, who was behind held over the middle rope. Davis slammed the chair over the back of Ospreay. Fletcher told Davis to leave the ring while a “you sold out” chant broke out briefly.

Fletcher set up the chair in the middle of the ring while Davis watched from the floor. Fletcher gave Ospreay a brainbuster on top of the chair. Fletcher stood over Ospreay and posed while Cage, Archer, and Callis stood by…

Powell’s POV: The match was well worked and the crowd was invested. I’m typically not a fan of eight-man tag matches being used as television main events because they typically feel meaningless. I tend to enjoy them more when they are slotted earlier in the show as this one was. The Davis storyline is inconsistent and isn’t very compelling. It seems like he wrestles like nothing is out of the ordinary and then suddenly acts conflicted when it’s time for an angle.

A video package set up the Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega match for the AEW International Championship at Revolution… [C]

Wheeler Yuta made his entrance through the crowd and then Adam Copeland entered via the stage…

2. Adam Copeland vs. Wheeler Yuta. There was a “Cope” chant once the bell rang. The wrestlers actually did a collar and elbow tie-up and then Copeland gave Yuta a clean break in the corner. Copeland backed Yuta into the corner again and this time Yuta tried to kick him, but Copeland stuffed it. The broadcast team expressed their surprise by Copeland’s approach. The broadcast team expressed their surprise by Copeland’s approach. Copeland had Yuta down at ringside heading into a PIP break. [C]

[Hour Two] Yuta was on the offensive and picked up a near fall. Yuta went to the ropes and was cut off by Copeland, who joined him on the ropes. Yuta headbutted Copeland, who fell to the mat. Yuta jumped from the ropes and headbutted Copeland and then covered him for a two count.

Copeland avoided Cattle Mutilation and countered into a crossface. Yuta rolled Copeland into a pin to for him to break the hold. Copeland hit an Impaler and then charged Yuta, who caught him with a Busaiku Knee that sent Copeland to ringside. Yuta rolled Copeland back inside the ring and covered him for a near fall. Moments later, Copeland speared and pinned Yuta.

Adam Copeland beat Wheeler Yuta in 11:30.

After the match, Copeland got a microphone and shook Yuta’s hand. “This is what respect feels like,” Copeland said. Copeland left the ring while Yuga looked surprised by the way he was treated.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley came out and barked at Yuta and pie-faced him a few times. A “Yuta” chant broke out. Yuta pie-faced Moxley and then exited the ring and headed to the back via the side of the stage.

Moxley left the ring and followed Yuta. In a backstage area, Moxley told Yuta to keep walking. Moxley looked into the camera and congratulated Copeland for seeing to it that Moxley will be alone at Revolution. Moxley said Copeland distracted him and wasted his time. He congratulated Copeland for rattling his cage. Moxley asked Copeland what he will do to him on Sunday.

Moxley said Copeland will do nothing and he will enjoy every second of kicking his ass. Moxley mocked the idea of Copeland thinking he taught Yuta about respect by shaking his hand. Moxley said there’s no respect in the business and never has been. Moxley said Copeland has pulled the trigger on him three times, but Moxley said he only has to pull the trigger once on Sunday…

Powell’s POV: That’s what losing momentum looks like. This company’s obsession with making Yuta an in-ring force is just too much. I get that they are trying to tell a story with him, but it’s just not main event interesting to this viewer.

An Outrunners video package aired. They were in a parking garage and the sound was terrible as they spoke about becoming AEW Tag Team Champions. It turned into a workout montage video. Nice…

Renee Paquette spoke with MJF, who was waiting for Hangman Page outside the building. Page arrived in the truck he drove the week before. MJF ran away. The broadcast team spoke briefly at ringside and then they backstage where Page caught up with an MJF lookalike. Page ran the man into the barricade, thinking it was MJF. “He made me do it,” the man yelled.

The real MJF attacked Page from behind. Once in the ring, Page battled back and went for a Buckshot Lariat, but MJF kicked him in the balls. MJF gave Page the Heat Seeker piledriver. MJF removed his shirt to show off a t-shirt that read, “MJF Did Nothing Wrong”.

Security guards ran out to fill the apparently pro wrestling television show quota of getting their asses kicked. In this case, MJF made quick work of the security guards. MJF put on the Dynamite Diamond Ring and hit Page with it.

MJF grabbed a mic at ringside and asked the fans if they love when Page turns things. MJF said he’d see what the fans think when he does it. MJF pulled lighter fluid out from underneath the ring and poured it on Page. MJF pulled out a lighter, but he was mobbed by referees and security guards. “Let me prove my point,” MJF yelled at the security guards as they pulled him out of the ring and took him to the back… [C]

Powell’s POV: Meh. Listening to the live crowd, there seemed to be a disconnect when MJF doused Page with the lighter fluid, presumably because the fans didn’t actually think Page would be set on fire. Yes, I know Jack Perry had his pants set on fire by Darby Allin once before, but this was still pretty weak.

Lexi Nair interviewed Ash Avildsen, director of Queen of the Ring. He said Jim Ross showed him the book that inspired the movie and is an executive producer. He introduced Toni Storm as one of the stars. Storm said her only regret is that her gratuitous nude scene was cut from the film. Nair mentioned that Storm would have a sit-down interview with Mariah May. She said it could get ugly and then told viewers to check out the movie on Friday…

Powell’s POV: I saw a Queen of the Ring screener. Thumbs up. I enjoyed it. I also interviewed Kailey “Kamille” Latimer and Demaris Lewis about their roles in the movie on the latest Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

Entrances for the women’s tag team match took place…

3. Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Excalibur said the match was presented by Queen of the Ring. Rosa jumped from the middle rope at Bayne, who caught her and tossed her onto Statlander at ringside. Bayne grabbed Ford and tossed her onto both opponents at ringside going into a PIP break. [C]

Statlander hit a scissors kick on Bayne and then tossed her to ringside. Rosa dropkicked Bayne through the ropes. Statlander went up top for a move, but tripped her up and then Statlader fell to the floor. Ford said it was like a replay of what happened last week. Rosa tried to fight off both opponents, but Bayne eventually hit her with Fate’s Descent (an F5) and scored the pin…

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford beat Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa in 9:50.

Powell’s POV: The right person went over. They are doing a good job of establishing Bayne as the powerhouse of the division.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was interviewed by Renee Paquette about her match with Momo Watanabe at Revolution. Mone said she beat her once before, then said she’s one of the best in Japan and has beaten some of the best to get another shot at her. Mone said Serena Deeb would break Watanabe for her on Collision…

Max Caster made his entrance for an open challenge. He showed off his framed trademark paperwork and claimed he’s the most talked about wrestler in AEW. He said the Maxamaniacs are always talking. Caster tried to lead the fans in a silly “Let’s go, Max, you’re the best wrestler alive” chant, which drew boos. Caster called the fans “a bunch of ball bags.” Caster called for his open challenge opponent…

4. Jay White vs. Max Caster. Caster has the Max streaming app logo all over his tights. Caster stalled by holding up his framed paperwork while trying to lead the fans in chanting for him. Caster charged White, who put him down with a Bladerunner and pinned him.

Jay White defeated Max Caster in 0:40.

After the match, White took the mic and said he would beat at AEW Revolution to see in the new AEW World Champion “Cope”…

Powell’s POV: Caster’s new Max logo gear is fun. I hope White isn’t going to turn on Copeland at Revolution.

Renee Paquette’s sit-down interview with AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May aired. May stood up and spat at Storm, who didn’t flinch. Storm said it’s nice to know that May still cares.

May said Storm acts like the victim, but she started this. Paquette told May that she’s the one who started it. May said that Storm is nothing without her, nor is the title. May said Storm survived her in Australia, but she won’t at Revolution because they will both go down. May said she’s the woman from hell and will drag Storm there with her. May called herself Storm’s greatest co-star and asked if this is what Storm always wanted. May said they first shared the ring at Revolution and they can have their Hollywood ending, the one they always dreamed of.

Storm said May doesn’t deserve the dignity of death. She said May’s career will continue and will be good but never great. She said her career will dwindle and someday people will ask whatever happened to her. Storm said it’s what happens when you try to kill god. Both woman stood up. Paquette said she prays that neither one of them gets hurt. “Pray for her,” Storm and May said simultaneously…

Powell’s POV: Great stuff. This was my favorite piece of pay-per-view hype tonight.

Entrances for the main event took place. Excalibur noted that King is from Van Nuys, California and will have friends and family at Revolution when he challenges for the AEW Continental Championship…

5. Brody King and Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet. Excalibur said the Revolution countdown special will air after AEW Collision on Saturday. Ricochet was getting the better of Swerve heading into a PIP break. [C]

[Overrun] Late in the match, Swerve and Ricochet had a good exchange that concluded with Ricochet hitting a DDT for a near fall.

Excalibur listed the following matches for AEW Collision: Harley Cameron in action, Serena Deeb vs. Momo Watanabe, Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty for the TNT Title.

Swerve came back with a DDT of his own and then hit Ricochet with a House Call. Swerve went up top and hit the Swerve Stomp. Swerve went for the pin, but Okada hit him with a top rope elbow drop to break it up.

Okada and King traded elbow strikes and then King drilled him with a chop. King stuffed a Rainmaker attempt and put Okada down in a corner of the ring. Okada dodged King’s cannonball attempt.

Okada went to ringside and returned with his title belt. Swerve hit Okada with a House Call and then King clotheslined Okada to ringside. Ricochet hit Swerve with the title belt while referee Rick Knox was distracted (imagine that) and then scored the pin.

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet defeated Swerve Strickland and Brody King in 14:30.

Excalibur hyped Collision, the countdown special, and Revolution to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A good match that made the wrestlers look pretty even with with their Revolution opponents. As overplayed as bad finishes involving Rick Knox are, Ricochet stealing the pin was a the right move given that he needed to get his heat back from the segment earlier in the show.

Overall, more good than bad as far as the push for Revolution is concerned. The move to smaller venues has really helped improve the atmosphere for AEW television shows. I really liked the look of this particular venue. They pushed pay-per-views now being available on Amazon consistently throughout the night and that’s a positive, but I wonder if they left some fans wondering if that’s the only place to order AEW pay-per-views going forward (it’s not). I will be back later tonight with our weekly same night audio review of Dynamite for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Join me for my live review of AEW Revolution on Sunday night.