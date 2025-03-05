What's happening...

NXT TV rating for Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Title

March 5, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 698,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 799,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. The show did not air in a few major markets due to some CW affiliates opting to air the U.S. Presidential speech. One year earlier, the March 5, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 654,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating for the Roadblock themed episode on USA Network.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.