NXT TV rating for Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 698,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 799,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. The show did not air in a few major markets due to some CW affiliates opting to air the U.S. Presidential speech. One year earlier, the March 5, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 654,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating for the Roadblock themed episode on USA Network.